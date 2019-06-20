Love Island’s Maura Higgins Is Preparing To Miss Her Sister’s Wedding To Stay In The Villa

Maura Higgins is risking missing her sister's wedding day for Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island star Maura Higgins could miss the biggest day of her sister’s life if she stays in the villa until the final.

Maura Higgins’ sister is tying the knot in three weeks time, but Love Island isn’t scheduled to end for another five weeks, with 29th July being the rumoured finale date.

If Maura was to reach the final it would mean missing her sister’s wedding, but she’s still got a few weeks to find herself a couple partner for that to be the case.

The model’s sister Louise, 31, is apparently completely accepting of Maura’s decision and gave her blessing for her sibling to skip the big day in order to seize a huge opportunity and further her career.

Maura Higgins is preparing to miss her sister's big day. Picture: ITV2

A source told the tabloids: “Louise got engaged in 2016 and the wedding was planned over a year ago. So Maura would have known that when she applied for Love Island.

“But Maura and Louise are very close and her sister fully supports her decision to go on Love Island. In fact she’s happy for Maura and is delighted she’s been given an amazing opportunity to find love and further her career.”

However, Maura’s ex fiancé who she was with for nine years will also apparently be at the wedding, so it’s no surprise the Love Island star has considered missing the big day.

The source added: “James will be at that wedding too cause he’s good friends with Louise's fiancé. To be fair they were set to be brothers-in-law.

"It was a tough decision for Maura and no doubt she'll be gutted not to be there.”

Meanwhile, in the villa Maura has had a turbulent start to her Love Island journey after becoming embroiled in a love triangle when she turned Tommy Fury’s head when he was coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague.

But after Tommy recoupled with Molly-Mae, Maura was left single once again and has begun to get to know new boy Tom Walker.

