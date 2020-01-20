Exclusive

WATCH: Maura Higgins Calls Paige 'Cringey' Whilst Rating Love Island Contestants

20 January 2020, 20:43 | Updated: 20 January 2020, 20:47

Love Island icon Maura Higgins gave us her insight into this year's new contestants.

Love Island's Maura Higgins doesn't hold back when it comes to opinions. That's why when the cast of Love Island Winter was announced we couldn't resist getting her take on all the new Islanders.

She had the option to put the Islanders 'in her basket' or 'in the bin'... and of course, she didn't disappoint.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Share Raunchy Photo During New Year's Day Bath

Maura Higgins gives her thoughts on the Love Island contestants
Maura Higgins gives her thoughts on the Love Island contestants. Picture: Capital

Maura was able to judge all the contestant from this year's new series of Love Island purely from their opening VTs. On Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige, the Irish stunner said, 'you just wouldn't talk about that though would you?'. She added Paige was 'cringey' and that she's not sure what she makes of her.

Paige is a “loud, boisterous and fun” villa hopeful on the first ever winter Love Island. But in case you were wondering where you’ve seen her before, the singing hopeful once showed off her skills on Britain’s Got Talent. She auditioned in 2012 when she was just 14 and made it all the way to the live semi finals.

Love Island 2020 Cast Reveal What They're Really Looking For In The Villa

