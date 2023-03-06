Casa Amor Bombshell Shows Off The Fits She Didn’t Get To Wear In The Villa And We’re Obsessed

Lydia had some stunning outfits lined up for Love Island. Picture: ITV/@lydiakarax/TikTok

By Savannah Roberts

Here are four looks that Casa Amor bombshell Lydia Karakyriakou nearly wore on Love Island...

Love Island never fails to bring the romance, the drama, and the looks, with each cohort of contestants showing up to the villa dressed to the nines.

It’s common knowledge that the love hopefuls show up in South Africa with a suitcase packed with their best fits, but what happens when your stay on the Island is short-lived?

Well, Casa Amor bombshell Lydia Karakyriakou took to TikTok to share some of the outfits she didn’t get to wear – and they are utterly jaw-dropping!

The Scottish beauty turned heads during her stint in the rival villa, even sparking up a connection with Tom Clare, however, he decided to stick with Samie Elisha, meaning Lydia was sent home.

Lydia showed TikTok her Love Island outfits. Picture: ITV

The 22-year-old got an extra appearance in on Love Island as she met up with Samie to quash any residual Casa drama, she wore a beautiful baby blue mini dress – but what ensembles did we not get to see?

Fans were instantly charmed by Lydia’s candid TikTok where she gave her followers a mini fashion show, the video that racked up nearly a million views in just two days.

Lydia dazzled in an ivory dress. Picture: @lydiakarax/TikTok

She gave fans a look into her Love Island closet, starting with a beautiful ivory dress with embroidered detail and a cascading asymmetrical hem.

The ‘Embellished Lace Bandeau Mini Dress in Ivory’ is £68 from Oh Polly and also comes in a powder blue shade!

The casa girl donned a flirty pink dress. Picture: @lydiakarax/TikTok

Lydia then showed off a stunning pretty in pink number, she wowed in the feminine satin mini-dress with wide straps and quilting in on the bust.

The ‘Kara quilted-stitch satin mini dress’ is from House of CB and costs £159.00.

She wowed in a co-ord. Picture: @lydiakarax/TikTok

She then mixed up the formula when she sported a trendy two-piece look, she wore blue wash jeans in a relax fit bedazzled all over with silver sequins.

Lydia shared that she got the co-ord for a steal in a sale, the outfit was originally from Zara, with the ‘Straight-Fit TRF Jeans with Rhinestones’ and ‘Denim TRF Rhinestoned Top’ coming in at £44.99 and £22.99 respectively (initial price).

Lydia finished off the TikTok in hot pink. Picture: @lydiakarax/TikTok

The Glasgow girl then proved that she knows how to rock hot pink! She shined as she stepped out wearing a halterneck satin mini dress!

The vibrant number featured an asymmetrical hem, a draped low back and the gown brought the drama with a scarf that tied into the high-neck collar – stunning!

The ‘Aida asymmetric satin mini dress’ is another gem from House of CB and has a price tag of £159.00, it also comes in a dark aubergine hue called ‘Night Shade’.

