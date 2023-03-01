The De-Influencing TikTok Trend Explained

1 March 2023

What is 'de-influencing'?
What is 'de-influencing'?

By Savannah Roberts

Why is your TikTok flooded with #deinfluencing, here's the new trend explained...

In recent weeks, it's unlikely that you've been able to scroll through TikTok without coming across content creators talking about 'de-influencing' – but what is it?

TikTok trends typically cover everything from skincare to beauty to fashion and more, influencing us all to try new products that are destined to switch up our routines.

3 TikTok Make-Up Trends That Shouldn’t Work But Do

Well, in a social media U-turn, the newest craze taking the platform by storm is encouraging users to hit the pause button on their spending habits.

So why does every TikTok video at the moment start with "Let me de-influence you...," here's the trend explained and why you should make up your own mind about it.

Why is your FYP full of creators 'de-influencing' you?
Why is your FYP full of creators 'de-influencing' you? Picture: Getty

Instead of TikTok creators recommending us our next purchase, an influx of accounts have been posting videos explaining why you don't need this and you don't need that.

This latest trend is encouraging people to not give in to temptation and purchase those enviable cult products that we always see crop up on our FYP or Instagram feed.

Instead, a new wave of influencers is imploring you to practice sustainability and not indulge in short-lived fashion cycles.

Under the #deinfluencing hashtag there are thousands of videos that amass nearly 200 million views in just a couple of weeks since the craze first emerged.

It's come at a time when many are having no choice but to pull at the purse strings and steer away from consumer culture, and everyone's jumping on the bandwagon.

It must be said, the de-influencing isn't completely anti-consumerism as creators often recommend cheaper alternatives to coveted luxury products.

Is de-influencing people on some level still influential? We'll let you be the judge.

