Love Island Star Luke T's Fiancée Chelsea Menna Shows Off New Engagement Ring At Premiere

Luke T is engaged to girlfriend Chelsea Menna. Picture: Getty / Luke T/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Luke T and fiancée Chelsea Menna showed off her stunning engagement ring on the red carpet of the House of the Dragon premiere this week.

Luke Trotman has confirmed he’s engaged to new girlfriend Chelsea Menna, less than a year after his split from Love Island girlfriend Siannise Fudge, who he met in the villa in 2020.

Luke and Chelsea walked the red carpet at the House of the Dragon premiere on Monday night, where Chelsea showed off a huge diamond engagement ring on her finger.

Love Island's Luke Trotman 'Engaged' Less Than A Year After Siannise Fudge Split

The 25-year-old proposed after three months of dating.

Luke Trotman at the House of the Dragon premiere with fiancée Chelsea Menna. Picture: Getty

Luke T and girlfriend Chelsea dated for three months before getting engaged. Picture: Luke Trotman/Instagram

Chelsea Menna showed off her engagement ring from boyfriend Luke Trotman. Picture: Luke Trotman/Instagram

He was living with girlfriend Siannise after they left Love Island in 2020 and they even had a dog together. However, they split at the end of 2021, with neither of them ever confirming the reason behind the break up or speaking out on what happened.

Luke and Chelsea got engaged after falling in love fast.

When it was revealed earlier this month they’re engaged, a source told MailOnline they’re ‘absolutely smitten.’

“It was love at first sight with Luke and Chelsea,” they said.

Chelsea Menna is a sports journalist. Picture: Chelsea Menna/Instagram

"Their romance blossomed overnight into a serious relationship and although it’s not been long, they both know they’re the one for each other," they continued.

Chelsea’s originally from Australia and Luke has apparently made ‘London feel like home’ for the personal trainer-turned TV presenter.

They’re yet to confirm they’re engaged, but Chelsea proudly showed off her ring during their first official outing together.

