Love Island Star Luke T's Fiancée Chelsea Menna Shows Off New Engagement Ring At Premiere

16 August 2022, 15:33 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 15:37

Luke T is engaged to girlfriend Chelsea Menna
Luke T is engaged to girlfriend Chelsea Menna. Picture: Getty / Luke T/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Luke T and fiancée Chelsea Menna showed off her stunning engagement ring on the red carpet of the House of the Dragon premiere this week.

Luke Trotman has confirmed he’s engaged to new girlfriend Chelsea Menna, less than a year after his split from Love Island girlfriend Siannise Fudge, who he met in the villa in 2020.

Luke and Chelsea walked the red carpet at the House of the Dragon premiere on Monday night, where Chelsea showed off a huge diamond engagement ring on her finger.

Love Island's Luke Trotman 'Engaged' Less Than A Year After Siannise Fudge Split

The 25-year-old proposed after three months of dating.

Luke Trotman at the House of the Dragon premiere with fiancée Chelsea Menna
Luke Trotman at the House of the Dragon premiere with fiancée Chelsea Menna. Picture: Getty
Luke T and girlfriend Chelsea dated for three months before getting engaged
Luke T and girlfriend Chelsea dated for three months before getting engaged. Picture: Luke Trotman/Instagram
Chelsea Menna showed off her engagement ring from boyfriend Luke Trotman
Chelsea Menna showed off her engagement ring from boyfriend Luke Trotman. Picture: Luke Trotman/Instagram

He was living with girlfriend Siannise after they left Love Island in 2020 and they even had a dog together. However, they split at the end of 2021, with neither of them ever confirming the reason behind the break up or speaking out on what happened.

Luke and Chelsea got engaged after falling in love fast.

When it was revealed earlier this month they’re engaged, a source told MailOnline they’re ‘absolutely smitten.’

“It was love at first sight with Luke and Chelsea,” they said.

Chelsea Menna is a sports journalist
Chelsea Menna is a sports journalist. Picture: Chelsea Menna/Instagram

"Their romance blossomed overnight into a serious relationship and although it’s not been long, they both know they’re the one for each other," they continued.

Chelsea’s originally from Australia and Luke has apparently made ‘London feel like home’ for the personal trainer-turned TV presenter.

They’re yet to confirm they’re engaged, but Chelsea proudly showed off her ring during their first official outing together.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Luca Bish got jokey with Michael Owen

Luca Bish Makes A Cheeky Comment About Gemma's Dad Michael Owen

Ekin-Su revealed medics were forced to step in on Love Island

Ekin-Su Suffered Panic Attack In Love Island & Reveals Paramedics Were Rushed To Villa

Coco Lodge has released her Love Island audition tape online

Coco Lodge Shares Her Love Island Audition Tape Revealing How She Became A Casa Amor Girl

Paige Thorne has addressed the criticism...

Love Island's Paige Responds To Islanders' Criticism Of Her On The Show

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide will be fronting their own travel show

Love Island’s Ekin-Su And Davide Are Getting Their Own Travel Show

Hot On Capital

Who is Lili Reinhart dating now?

Lili Reinhart's Dating History: From Cole Sprouse To Spencer Neville

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have split

Florence Pugh Reveals She’s Split From Boyfriend Zach Braff

Niall Horan admitted his favourite song at the moment is Harry Styles' 'As It Was'

Niall Horan Reveals Which Harry Styles Song Is His Current Favourite

Don't Worry, Darling has a 2022 release date

Don’t Worry Darling: Release Date, Trailers, Cast And All The Latest News

Khloe Kardashian will allegedly have sole custody of her second child with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian Will Have Sole Custody Of Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson

Jack Harlow has pulled out of Reading and Leeds Festival

Why Jack Harlow & Maneskin Have Pulled Out Of Reading And Leeds Festival

Music

More Movies & TV News

Big Brother is coming back in 2023

Who Will Host Big Brother 2023, How To Apply & When It’s Coming Back: The Biggest Questions Answered
Married at First Sight UK: 2022 cast

Meet The Singles On Married At First Sight UK’s 2022 Series

Taylor Swift could be nominated for an Oscar

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well: Short Film' Could Be In The Running For An Oscar

Florence has teased a new DWD scene...

Florence Pugh Teases New 'Don't Worry Darling' Footage

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs