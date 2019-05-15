Love Island Fans Are Calling For Lewis Capaldi To Be Involved In This Year’s Show

Lewis Capaldi is a fan favourite. Picture: instagram/itv2

Love Island fans want Lewis Capaldi to feature on this year’s series.

Love Island season is fast approaching! And fans of the hit ITV2 series are calling for pop sensation Lewis Capaldi to be involved.

One fan suggested the singer’s Big Top 40 Number 1, 'Someone You Loved’ should play every time somebody gets their heart broken or they receive a ‘pie in the face’.

Another called for him to team up with voice over Iain Stirling to help commentate.

While others called for a petition to be started to have him enter the villa as a contestant.

One Twitter user, wrote: “If @LewisCapaldi isn’t played every time someone is dumped on or has their heart broken on @LoveIsland I’m honestly not watching it.”

Another added: “I campaign for Lewis Capaldi to be a surprise guest on Love Island this year.”

We agree! Sign him up.

