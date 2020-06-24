Love Island’s Jack Fowler Reveals Rare Disease Left Him ‘Paralysed’ And In A Wheelchair

24 June 2020, 10:55

Jack Fowler explained this his rare illness left him in a wheelchair
Jack Fowler explained this his rare illness left him in a wheelchair. Picture: Instagram

Love Island star Jack Fowler has opened up about being diagnosed with a rare illness that left him unable to walk properly.

Love Island’s Jack Fowler revealed he was left ‘paralysed’ after falling ill with a neurological disease.

In a debate called Should We Regret The Summer of Love with Oxford Union, the former ITV2 contestant slammed social media and branded it ‘fake’, before explaining his secret health battle, according to a tabloid.

Love Island’s Jack Fowler Reveals Racism Affected His Career As He Shares Heartfelt Post About His Dad & Black Heritage

The fitness trainer said: “Instagram, social media is absolutely fake. At the start of this year - no one knows this - I had something called transverse myelitis.”

Transverse myelitis affects the spinal cord as it is an inflammation of both sides of a certain section of the spinal cord - this often damages the messages that the spinal cord nerves send throughout the body.

Jack Fowler admitted that social media is 'fake' and a front
Jack Fowler admitted that social media is 'fake' and a front. Picture: Instagram

Medics don’t know the cause of the rare disease and apparently it only affects around 300 people a year.

However, the former Islander went on to explain why this correlated with his statement in the debate, about his stint on the TV show, admitting that he felt like he wanted to keep up appearances on social media, despite going through a difficult time.

He said: “I lost all movement in my legs and my left arm, paralysed, I was in a wheelchair for two or three weeks.

“On my Instagram, I was having a wicked time, I was having a great time."

View this post on Instagram

L.A All Day ✈️🇺🇸 @godsontheplug

A post shared by JACK FOWLER (@_jackfowler_) on

He continued: “I was in Dubai, I was in Thailand for all of the two weeks because that’s the ‘gram making it look like that.

“But realistically, I wasn’t - I was going through the hardest time of my life [sic].”

Jack was part of the Oxford Union debate at the university, which saw former Islanders such as Malin Anderson and Amy Hart take part in a discussion about the hit TV show and its impact on society, with a feminist academic.

