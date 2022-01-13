Love Island's Hugo Hammond Divides Fans With Tik Tok Rap

Hugo rapped up a storm on Tik Tok... Picture: Hugo Hammond/TikTok/Alamy

By Capital FM

Hugo Hammond's rapping Tik Tok had everyone talking! Here's what he had to say about Love Island in his original lyrics...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hugo Hammond has made somewhat of a name for himself on Tik Tok since leaving the Love Island villa.

The 25-year-old may not have found love last summer but he did find lots of content to make videos about for his growing social media presence!

Liberty Poole’s Huge Net Worth Revealed After Leaving Love Island

His latest video on the platform has divided fans as he posted a clip of him freestyling a rap – here's what the former P.E teacher had to say...

Hugo Hammond has been very active on Tik Tok since Love Island. Picture: Hugo Hammond/Instagram

Hugo partook in the 'Open Verse Challenge', a trend on Tik Tok that sees creator's come up with their own verse or rap to an already existing song.

The ex-Islander gave his own rendition of 'WYD Now?', a song from Sadie Jean that went viral on the platform last year.

His original lyrics went: "2022, looking back on 21, started teaching, lots of learning, it was kind of fun."

He used his experiences on the hit ITV dating show as inspiration in his lyricism, rapping: "Then she left me, I was feeling all alone so I signed up to that villa application on my phone."

Hugo Hammond has been making Tik Tok's about the villa. Picture: ITV

"Hit the gym, something came, Mr H flew out to Spain. But then the summer of love turned into the summer of pain. Got the job done, flew back single, I was the same," Hugo continued.

The reality star capped off his freestyle with, "But when I meet girls, do they want me or just the name?".

The clip soon went viral, racking up a whopping 1.2 million views!

However, not all the support for the post was positive, causing Hugo to turn off the comments.

He followed up the rap with another Tik Tok poking fun at the mixed review he'd received, he captioned his next post: "If you don’t laugh you will cry. Don’t worry guys, I read all the love too."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital