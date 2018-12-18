Love Island Fans Think Hayley Hughes Is Faking Her Lack Of General Knowledge

18 December 2018, 16:03

Love Island's Hayley Hughes has ruffled some feathers by continuing to show she has a serious lack of general knowledge, with many calling her out for 'faking' it for attention.

Hayley Hughes made the whole nation laugh/ face palm whilst appearing on Love Island back in July with her extreme lack of general knowledge, and as the cast reunited for the Christmas special, she made it pretty clear she's not spent the last six months buried in books- but people think they're onto her.

Love Island Fans Can’t Get Over How Different Megan Barton-Hanson Looked On The Reunion Show

During the reunion, she firstly asked the golden question 'who's Dr. Alex George?' only to further put her foot in it by saying 'oh sorry I thought it was a professional doctor' to the hysterics of the other islanders and the red face of Dr. Alex.

Hayley Hughes doesn't know what the EU stands for, but fans say she does
Hayley Hughes doesn't know what the EU stands for, but fans say she does. Picture: ITV/Love Island

She then went on to declare she had no idea what the EU stood for, stopping for a think only to ask if it meant 'España', and many took to Twitter to confess they weren't buying the Liverpudlian's lack of general knowledge.

Being asked by Kendall about her meeting with met Nigel Farage, Hayley said: 'Yeah, it was actually alright but it still didn't learn me nothing to be honest'.

"I know that UK stands for united kingdom, and EU.... España, maybe?"

People took to Twitter to question how someone capable of filling out the lengthy Love Island application is able to know so little and calling her out for 'putting it on'.

Twitter user calls out Hayley Hughes for putting on unintelligent persona
Twitter user calls out Hayley Hughes for putting on unintelligent persona. Picture: Twitter
Love Island Christmas reunion has fans angry at Hayley Hughes 'playing dumb'
Love Island Christmas reunion has fans angry at Hayley Hughes 'playing dumb'. Picture: Twitter

Hayley was certain of what the UK stood for though, so we're good there guys.

