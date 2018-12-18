Love Island Fans Can’t Get Over How Different Megan Barton-Hanson Looked On The Reunion Show

18 December 2018, 12:27 | Updated: 18 December 2018, 12:29

Megan showed off a new look on the show.
Megan showed off a new look on the show. Picture: ITV

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson is no stranger to switching up her look.

However, the 24-year-old model left viewers confused during Monday night’s Christmas reunion show after they failed to recognise her.

One fan wrote: “Anybody else stare at Megan for at least 5 minutes trying to work out who she was? Lit didn’t realise it was her. #loveislandchristmasreunion #LoveIsland.”

Love Island Christmas Reunion: Where Are Jack Fowler, Josh Denzel And Rosie Williams?

Meg & Wes are one of the few couples still together.
Meg & Wes are one of the few couples still together. Picture: ITV

Some put it down to the fact she had new hair, with one writing: “I just want to talk to whoever told Megan her hair was acceptable. Please hun, why? #loveisland.”

Another added: “Megan needs a new hairdresser.”

Megan has never been shy about the fact she loves a makeover - especially when it comes to cosmetic surgery.

Shortly after leaving the Love Island villa in the summer, she told a tabloid: “I have had loads. I don’t think it should be a massive negative thing. If you want to do something to make you feel more comfortable and you can do it, then why not?

“I didn’t take these decisions trying to be a role model. I did it for me. I’m not ashamed of it. I’ve done what I’ve done because it made me feel comfortable. It’s like people getting their hair done to make them feel nice. I’ll go get my lips done because it makes me feel better.”

You do you, girl!

