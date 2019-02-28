WATCH: Celebs Go Dating's Georgia Steel Hints She's Had Romantic History With Jack Whitehall

28 February 2019, 11:49

Georgia Steel dodged the question when she was asked if Jack Whitehall has ever reached out to her in a romantic context.

Georgia Steel, who recently engaged in a Twitter spat with TOWIE's Mario, confessed her celebrity crushes to Roman Kemp, with Megan McKenna.

However, when she was faced with the question of whether or not she'd couple-up with the BRITs host, Jack Whitehall, she soon changed her tone.

Georgia Steel and Megan McKenna played To Bae Or Not To Bae
Georgia Steel and Megan McKenna played To Bae Or Not To Bae. Picture: Capital

After looking rather shifty, Georgia said "Yeah, he's nice", but when Roman asked if he's ever reached out to her, she simply replied "Erm... He's lovely".

Georgia neither confirmed nor denied any possible romance between herself and Jack Whitehall, before saying he had lovely, blue eyes.

During the game of To Bae Or Not To Bae, she also said that Leonardo DiCaprio was her type on paper, but she couldn't couple-up with Shawn Mendes because he's "too perfect". (She said what we're all thinking.)

