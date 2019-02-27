Celebs Go Dating’s Georgia Steel Hits Back After Mario Falcone Calls Her An “Awful Little Girl”

Mario Falcone hit out at Georgia Steel over her behaviour on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Instagram

The former The Only Way Is Essex star hit out at Love Island’s Georgia after she was rude to a potential date on Celebs Go Dating.

The Only Way Is Essex’s Mario Falcone has hot out at Love Island’s Georgia Steel after she was “savage” to a potential date on Celebs Go Dating, and the pair have since been embroiled in a Twitter spat.

Celebs Go Dating Viewers Accuse Love Island Star Georgia Steel Of ‘Putting On An Act’ & Claim She’s ‘Pretending To Be Dumb’

After last night’s show aired, Mario quote Tweeted a video of Georgia telling a prospective date that his t-shirt was “too blue” but that she’d take a drink but then speak to his mate instead.

Mario posted, “She is just an awful little girl”, to which Georgia replied, “Mario you are so fake, to my face you say hello and all nice yet but behind a your phone screen you chuck abuse my way.

“Let’s not forget your a grown man with a family and I’m a 20 year old girl that has just stepped into the industry. So just leave me alone.” [Sic]

She is just an awful little girl 😷 https://t.co/po432Oq8Jf — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) February 26, 2019

Mario you are so fake, to my face you say hello and all nice yet but behind a your phone screen you chuck abuse my way. Let’s not forget your a grown man with a family and I’m a 20 year old girl that has just stepped into the industry. So just leave me alone. — Georgia Steel (@georgia_steel) February 26, 2019

as its not the first time you have decided to go for me.

And to be honest I’m fed up of it go find a new topic to talk about — Georgia Steel (@georgia_steel) February 26, 2019

You really think you are something special... you are on tv, if you act the way you do, people will have an opinion... my opinion is you aren’t particularly nice. I said hello to you as you walked by as I am polite and you were with people I respect. Grow up & be nice to people — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) February 26, 2019

It’s unfortunate that you felt the need to publicly write your opinions about me instead of coming to me directly if you had an issue. We are both in the same industry and it’s not good to tear each other down. 🙏🏽 — Georgia Steel (@georgia_steel) February 26, 2019

I think you are a girl that a lot of younger girls look upto. Just remember that when you talk to people the way you do. Manners cost nothing Georgia. All the best x — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) February 26, 2019

And with all due respect.. who on earth are you to call me fake. I know you think you are ‘real’ and ‘loyal’ but as you have proven, all fake ‘baabe’... you aren’t above anyone so be nice to people. The ‘industry’ has nothing to do with your manners 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) February 26, 2019

Mario responded, “You really think you are something special... you are on tv, if you act the way you do, people will have an opinion... my opinion is you aren’t particularly nice. I said hello to you as you walked by as I am polite and you were with people I respect. Grow up & be nice to people.”

He added, “And with all due respect.. who on earth are you to call me fake. I know you think you are ‘real’ and ‘loyal’ but as you have proven, all fake ‘baabe’... you aren’t above anyone so be nice to people. The ‘industry’ has nothing to do with your manners.”

Yikes, it looks like these two won’t be friends any time soon…

