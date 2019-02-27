WATCH: Megan McKenna Reveals She & Pete Wicks Are Friends Again Thanks To Celebs Go Dating

The former The Only Way Is Essex couple came face to face on the dating show but managed to get their friendship back on track.

Celebs Go Dating might be all about hooking up hot celebs with a boyfriend or girlfriend, but it can also mend rifts between former couples, according to Megan McKenna.

Gemma Collins Exposes Ex Arg's Abusive Messages Branding Her A 'Fat Joke'

Megan and her ex, Pete Wicks, may have had a tumultuous time while on The Only Way Is Essex together, but she’s revealed that the dating show managed to bring them together as friends once again.

She revealed to Capitalfm.com, “It was awkward, we weren’t obviously expecting to see each other but I’m glad I’ve cleared the air and we got to do that.

“I think if we hadn’t done this show we’d never have spoke ever again and I love Pete as a friend so I am glad that we have done it.

“I think that’s one of the best things that I’ve come away with from the show actually, a friendship with Pete. He’s a nice guy, we just obviously didn’t work as a couple.”

Viewers will have sen the couple come face to face on the show, and Megan revealed that she didn’t know he was going to be there ahead of bumping into him.

She explained, “Nobody confirmed it to me, I saw it on an online article so I was like ‘is it true?’ because obviously a lot of the things online aren’t, but obviously it was true but we dealt with it and we’ve grown up a lot and we’ve both matured.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TOWIE News