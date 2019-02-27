WATCH: Megan McKenna Reveals She & Pete Wicks Are Friends Again Thanks To Celebs Go Dating

27 February 2019, 10:49

The former The Only Way Is Essex couple came face to face on the dating show but managed to get their friendship back on track.

Celebs Go Dating might be all about hooking up hot celebs with a boyfriend or girlfriend, but it can also mend rifts between former couples, according to Megan McKenna.

Gemma Collins Exposes Ex Arg's Abusive Messages Branding Her A 'Fat Joke'

Megan and her ex, Pete Wicks, may have had a tumultuous time while on The Only Way Is Essex together, but she’s revealed that the dating show managed to bring them together as friends once again.

She revealed to Capitalfm.com, “It was awkward, we weren’t obviously expecting to see each other but I’m glad I’ve cleared the air and we got to do that.

“I think if we hadn’t done this show we’d never have spoke ever again and I love Pete as a friend so I am glad that we have done it.

“I think that’s one of the best things that I’ve come away with from the show actually, a friendship with Pete. He’s a nice guy, we just obviously didn’t work as a couple.”

Viewers will have sen the couple come face to face on the show, and Megan revealed that she didn’t know he was going to be there ahead of bumping into him.

She explained, “Nobody confirmed it to me, I saw it on an online article so I was like ‘is it true?’ because obviously a lot of the things online aren’t, but obviously it was true but we dealt with it and we’ve grown up a lot and we’ve both matured.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TOWIE News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Khalid wants to collaborate with Dua Lipa

Khalid And Dua Lipa To Collaborate? Talk Singer Reaches Out To Pop Star As Fans Beg Them To Team-Up
Is Taylor Swift teasing new music?

Taylor Swift’s New Album – Here’s Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far

Taylor Swift

Fans are wondering where Eden and Nadia have gone on Celebs Go Dating

What Happened To Lady Nadia Essex And Eden Blackman From Celebs Go Dating?
Little Mix & After movie social accounts follow each other

After Movie: Little Mix Soundtrack Rumours As They Follow Each Other On Twitter

Little Mix

Louis Tomlinson has begun filming for his new single and fans are very excited

Louis Tomlinson Spotted Filming New Music Video And Fans Are Losing It

Louis Tomlinson

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

The best clear bags on a budget for Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour

5 Clear Bags On A Budget For Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour UK

Ariana Grande

Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours
Zayn Malik has had a number of different hairstyles through the years

QUIZ: Zayn Malik's Iconic Hairstyles Ranked – From His Quiff To The Ice Blue 'Do
The BRITs was a night of female empowerment

BRITs 2019: From Little Mix To Pink – All The Ways The BRIT Awards 2019 Were Full Of Female Empowerment Messages

BRITs 2019

Shawn Mendes had a number of heart-melting moments at the BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes BRITs: Calvin Klein Model’s 5 Cutest Moments At The BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes