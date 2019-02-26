SPLIT: Gemma Collins Exposes Ex Arg's Abusive Messages Branding Her A 'Fat Joke'

26 February 2019, 10:00

Gemma Collins and Arg split as her hurls abuse at her over message
Gemma Collins and Arg split as her hurls abuse at her over message. Picture: Getty Images

Gemma Collins and James 'Arg' Argent have split and she's exposed his abusive and fat shaming text messages to tabloids.

Dancing On Ice star Gemma Collins has exposed her now ex-boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent for sending her a barrage of abusive text messages that branded her a 'fat, horrible lump' and saying she has 'more rolls than Greggs' after she unexpectedly dumped him.

Ariana Grande Manchester Pride: 7 Rings Hitmaker Confirmed To Headline Sunday Line-Up

Gemma Collins and James Argent at the 2019 NTA's
Gemma Collins and James Argent at the 2019 NTA's. Picture: Getty Images

Gemma showed the messages to tabloids which are said to have read: "You are a fat joke of a woman. An absolute car crash! You’re nearly 40 f***ing years old, you embarrassment."

"You fat horrible lump. Nasty mean woman. Who the f*** do you think you are? You’ve got more rolls than Greggs."

Gemma, 38, reportedly ended things with Arg, 31, when he humiliated her by posting a video of her asleep and snoring to his Instagram story, which caused him to then flood her inbox with the awful messages.

Gemma Collins dumped Arg after he uploaded a video of her snoring
Gemma Collins dumped Arg after he uploaded a video of her snoring. Picture: Instagram

Arg has previously been called out by TOWIE co-star Chloe Sims for sending Gemma abusive text messages when they get into arguments, as well as former star Lucy Mecklenburgh who defended his ex Lydia Bright, who was also victim to his messages.

She is said to have replied to Arg asking him to 'please leave my home today' and cited her stint on DOI for inciting jealousy from her 'sky rocketing to fame'.

The couple have been on and off for some years but have been in a relationship since 2017, with a break in 2018 which saw Gemma star on celebrity dating show Celebs Go Dating.

