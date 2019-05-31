Love Island's Georgia Harrison Addresses Claims SHE Slept With Sam Gowland Amid Chloe Ferry Split

31 May 2019, 15:43

Love Island's Georgia Harrison forced to address Sam Gowland rumours
Love Island's Georgia Harrison forced to address Sam Gowland rumours. Picture: Instagram @georgialouiseharrison @Samgowland

Georgia Harrison has been forced to address rumours that she's the 'mystery Love Islander' that Sam Gowland slept with days after his split from Chloe Ferry.

Love Island star Georgia Harrison has been forced to address rumours that she was the 'mystery woman' that her co-star Sam Gowland slept with just days after splitting from his Geordie Shore ex, Chloe Ferry, who exposed him for 'cheating' on her.

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Quits Show Following Split From Sam Gowland

Georgia, 24, was coupled up with Sam during their stint on the 2017 series of the dating show, so people assumed that she was the star that he hooked up with after a night out- but she's now stepped in to clear up that isn't the case.

Speaking to OK! online, she said: "Me and Sam were a couple in the villa, but outside we were nothing. I have no idea who the person is or if it’s true, but it definitely isn’t me."

"I wish Chloe and Sam all the best and it’s a shame things didn’t work out."

Sam and Chloe, who met whilst appearing on MTV's Geordie Shore were together for around two years and shared a house and a french bulldog, before splitting suddenly.

Chloe then took to Instagram to let her 3 million followers know that Sam had 'been messaging girls on Instagram' less than 24 hours after they broke up and later accuse him on cheating on her during their relationship, saying "I have had so many messages off girls when we've been together, me and Sam, that he's cheated on us..."

The 23-year-old then announced she was quitting the show on Twitter- telling a fan "No I am not going back this series sorry x."

