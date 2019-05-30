Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Quits Show Following Split From Sam Gowland

Chloe Ferry quits Geordie Shore amid public split from Sam Gowland. Picture: Instagram @ChloeFerry/ Geordie Shore MTV

Chloe Ferry has reportedly quit the very show that saw her rise to fame, Geordie Shore, following a public split from co-star Sam Gowland.

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Exposes Sam Gowland For 'Cheating' On Her In Emotional Post Following Split

Responding to a fan who asked if she would be returning to the MTV show, she simply replied "No I am not going back this series sorry x" leaving many fans saying they're going to 'stop watching' until the 23-year-old returns to the screen, and as she hasn't stated she's permanently left the show, she may return in the future.

She first joined the show back in 2015 during its 10th series and has since starred in over nine series of the show, which has also shown the ups and downs of her and Sam's relationship.

No I am not going back this series sorry x https://t.co/AWN5jkNCIY — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) May 29, 2019

Before breaking up after 17 months together, Chloe and Sam shared a house and a french bulldog together.

She broke the news to her followers saying: "It hurts me to say this but me and Sam have gone our separate ways."

"We are still friends. Things carry on as normal."

Chloe then went on to record a series of Instagram stories where she accused Sam of 'cheating' on her whilst they were together and confessing she was devastated that he'd already been messaging other girls less than 24 hours after they split.

She said: "I cannot get over I have nearly been with Sam for two years and we haven't even been broke up for 24 hours and he's already done that. I can't think of doing anything worse than that to him."

