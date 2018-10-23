Celebs Go Dating's Eyal Booker's Hair Transformation Has Seriously Divided Opinions

23 October 2018, 14:13 | Updated: 23 October 2018, 14:26

Eyal Booker just debuted a very different look on his Instagram, having ridded of his trademark curly locks for... straight hair, which has seriously divided opinion about which style they prefer, let the debates begin...

Celebs Go Dating star Eyal Booker is known for his charm, spiritual 'vibe' and tightly curled head of hair, but everything we know as true has been thrown into disarray, as he's just debuted a brand new straightened hair do, people are as shocked as they are confused and a debate we will now refer to as hair-gate.

Would you just look our Eyal, all grown up, with an actual shirt on for starters, which is an enormous step, but now with a slicked back straightened do, he's barely recognisable! It's safe to say the post has split opinion, with some thinking this style suits him way better, and others asking just where that delightful head of curls have gone, exactly?

Eyal Booker splits opinion by sraightening his trademark curls and showing off brand new look
Eyal Booker splits opinion by sraightening his trademark curls and showing off brand new look. Picture: Instagram

Eyal is currently appearing on Celebs Go Dating with the likes of Olivia Attwood, Chloe Sims and Vas J Morgan, so who knows, maybe he has a new lady in his life that prefers the barnet?

He recently told a tabloid that appearing on Love Island and being unlucky in love 'wrecked' his confidence and made him question the type of person he had been looking for all along, and says after CGD won't be dating on TV anymore, so is this slick new hairstyle the new Eyal?

Celebs Go Dating's Eyal Booker's Hair Transformation Has Seriously Divided Opinions
