Chloe Sims & Eyal Booker Spark Relationship Rumours Leaving ITV Gala Holding Hands

17 October 2018, 14:34

Chloe Sims and Eyal Booker spotted holding hands as they leave ITV event
Chloe Sims and Eyal Booker spotted holding hands as they leave ITV Gala party. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Celebs Go Dating co-stars Chloe Sims and Eyal Booker have sparked relationship rumours after becoming close during filming and leaving the ITV Gala holding hands.

Love Island's Eyal Booker and TOWIE star Chloe Sims have raised suspicions their could be a romance blossoming between the pair, and now they've been pictured leaving the ITV Gala after party holding hands and looking just a little worse for wear.

TOWIE Teaser: Love Island's Kady McDermott Makes Courtney Green Cry In Dramatic Entrance To Show

Eyal Booker spotted on Chloe Sims's Instagram story partying at ITV Gala
Eyal Booker spotted on Chloe Sims's Instagram story partying at ITV Gala. Picture: Instagram

The reality stars have become close after both appearing on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating and both attended the ITV Gala last night, enjoying a live performance from Robbie Williams and partying with each other on Chloe's Instagram story, and later, leaving the after party holding hands with each other.

This year's Celebs Go Dating has only just kicked off but both stars haven't had much luck with their dates, with Eyal sitting through a very awkward drink with what he described as 'watching paint dry' and Chloe failed to hit it off with anyone at the mixer- so, have the pair headed down the same route as Joey Essex and Steph Pratt and simply decided to date each other?

Either way, they probably aren't allowed to say much whilst CGD airs, so even if their is a romance blossoming, we won't know about it for a while- unless they have a drink or two and start posting videos of each other like last night!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Latest Love Island News

Chloe Sims and Eyal Booker spotted holding hands as they leave ITV event

Chloe Sims & Eyal Booker Spark Relationship Rumours Leaving ITV Gala Holding Hands
Laura Anderson hits back at ex Paul Knopp's for 'selling stories' on her

Laura Anderson Is Dating Love Island Series 1's Max Morley Amidst Feud With Ex Paul Knops
Amber Davies reveals she's filming her own show about preparing for 9-5 The Musical role

Love Island's Amber Davies Has Landed A TV Show Following Her Journey To The West End
Megan Barton-Hanson opened up to her followers.

Megan Barton-Hanson Reveals She Had “Suicidal Thoughts” But Love Island Was Like A “Rehab Retreat”
Dani Dyer talks Seann Walsh and Katya Jones' kiss

WATCH: Dani Dyer Has Her Say On Seann Walsh & Katya Jones' Kiss

More Movies & TV News

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei punched Sam Gowland in the face in Benidorm

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Apologises After Punching Love Island's Sam Gowland
Courtney Act revealed all about her friendship with Jade Thirlwall.

Courtney Act Reveals How Important Straight Allies Like Jade Thirlwall Are To The LGBT Community
Lili Reinhart entertains fans with bubble bath Instagram story

Lili Reinhart Shares Hilarious Instagram Post From Her Bathtub
Seann Walsh and Katya Jones apologise in first TV appearance since cheating scandal

Seann Walsh & Katya Jones Apologise In First TV Appearance Since Cheating Scandal
Zendaya discusses her plans to do her own Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: Zendaya Spills The Details On Her Plans For A Carpool Karaoke