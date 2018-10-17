Chloe Sims & Eyal Booker Spark Relationship Rumours Leaving ITV Gala Holding Hands

Chloe Sims and Eyal Booker spotted holding hands as they leave ITV Gala party. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Celebs Go Dating co-stars Chloe Sims and Eyal Booker have sparked relationship rumours after becoming close during filming and leaving the ITV Gala holding hands.

Love Island's Eyal Booker and TOWIE star Chloe Sims have raised suspicions their could be a romance blossoming between the pair, and now they've been pictured leaving the ITV Gala after party holding hands and looking just a little worse for wear.

Eyal Booker spotted on Chloe Sims's Instagram story partying at ITV Gala. Picture: Instagram

The reality stars have become close after both appearing on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating and both attended the ITV Gala last night, enjoying a live performance from Robbie Williams and partying with each other on Chloe's Instagram story, and later, leaving the after party holding hands with each other.

This year's Celebs Go Dating has only just kicked off but both stars haven't had much luck with their dates, with Eyal sitting through a very awkward drink with what he described as 'watching paint dry' and Chloe failed to hit it off with anyone at the mixer- so, have the pair headed down the same route as Joey Essex and Steph Pratt and simply decided to date each other?

Either way, they probably aren't allowed to say much whilst CGD airs, so even if their is a romance blossoming, we won't know about it for a while- unless they have a drink or two and start posting videos of each other like last night!

