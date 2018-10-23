Love Island's Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt 'On Verge Of Split'

Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are facing split rumours after Jamie was spotted partying with his ex-girlfriend.

During Love Island 2017, it was pretty much impossible not to love Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt as a couple, but now reports are suggesting the pair's relationship is on the verge of breaking down after Jamie went partying with his ex-girlfriend.

> Love Island's Olivia Buckland & Alex Bowen Got The Most Amazing Halloween Makeover

As the most private Love Island couple who have remained together since leaving the villa, Camilla and Jamie have remained relatively out of the spotlight since the show, but whilst Camilla was away filming a new TV show, Jamie was spotted at a silent disco with his ex on Instagram stories.

Camilla Thurlow is set to appear on new TV show 'SAS: Who Dares Wins'. Picture: Instagram

Jamie is currently spending time with friends in New York and his ex-girlfriend who was also there, model Sarah Stephens, is still friends with some of his mates, however it's reported that Camilla wasn't happy about the reunion.

Speaking to one tabloid, a source revealed, “Jamie is in New York at the moment but flies back home to Essex tomorrow where he’ll be having crisis talks with Camilla. They’ve hardly spent any quality time together in recent weeks due to Camilla being away filming the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins in Chile while Jamie went to the states to catch up with old friends."

They went on to add, "A lot of the people Jamie spent time with there were pals of his from TV show 'Taking New York' that he starred on before Love Island, including his ex-Sarah."

Love Island's Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt met in the villa and have been dating for 18 months. Picture: Instagram

Claiming Jamie and Sarah tried to keep their meet up away from social media, the source went on to say, "The pair tried to disguise that they were out together but Camilla wasn't happy after she found out he'd gone all that way and suddenly ended up spending time with her."

2018 Love Island couples Georgia Steel & Sam Bird, Laura Anderson & Paul Knopps, as well as Charlie Brake & Ellie Brown have all split in recent weeks, making the list of Love Island couples still together even smaller.

Both current Love Island champions Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham and former winners Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey are still together, whilst 2016 stars Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen recently got married - proving you can find love in the villa!

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!