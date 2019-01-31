Love Island’s Eyal Booker & Axed Celebs Go Dating Star Nadia Essex Spotted On Lunch Date

Eyal & Nadia were spotted enjoying a lunch date. Picture: instagram

Love Island’s Eyal Booker and former Celebs Go Dating star Nadia Essex have been spotted on a lunch date together.

The Love Islander, who developed a ‘special bond’ with Georgia Steel while filming Celebs On The Ranch last December, was looking dapper in an all black ensemble.

Nadia, who was axed from Celebs Go Dating last year, looked happy and relaxed following a tough few months.

A source said: “Nadia and Eval have been friends for a while so they spoke a lot at lunch.

“The two of them get on so well, there’s definitely chemistry between them, but then Eyal has chemistry with everyone.

“He was a hit with all the women there who couldn’t keep their eyes off him.”