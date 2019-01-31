Love Island’s Eyal Booker & Axed Celebs Go Dating Star Nadia Essex Spotted On Lunch Date

31 January 2019, 15:22 | Updated: 31 January 2019, 16:12

Eyal & Nadia were spotted enjoying a lunch date.
Eyal & Nadia were spotted enjoying a lunch date. Picture: instagram

Love Island’s Eyal Booker and former Celebs Go Dating star Nadia Essex have been spotted on a lunch date together.

Eyal Booker has been spotted having lunch with Nadia Essex.

The Love Islander, who developed a ‘special bond’ with Georgia Steel while filming Celebs On The Ranch last December, was looking dapper in an all black ensemble.

Megan Barton Hanson's Had The 'Worst Week Of Her Life' After Split From Wes Nelson

Nadia, who was axed from Celebs Go Dating last year, looked happy and relaxed following a tough few months.

A source said: “Nadia and Eval have been friends for a while so they spoke a lot at lunch.

“The two of them get on so well, there’s definitely chemistry between them, but then Eyal has chemistry with everyone.

“He was a hit with all the women there who couldn’t keep their eyes off him.”

Latest Love Island News

Kady McDermott has taken a sly dig at Amber Davies in a new Instagram post.

Love Island’s Kady McDermott Takes A Dig At Amber Davies In Ongoing Feud
Wes and Megan are no more.

Why Did Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson Split? Real Reason For Break-Up Revealed
Wes Nelson's suffered a bad fall during Dancing On Ice rehearsals

Wes Nelson's 'Praying' His Dancing On Ice Injury Doesn't Jeopardise His Performance
Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have officially unfollowed each other after a shock break-up

Megan Barton Hanson And Wes Nelson Unfollow Each Other On Instagram After Calling It Quits
Megan Barton Hanson's had the worst week of her life since split

Megan Barton Hanson's Had The 'Worst Week Of Her Life' After Split From Wes Nelson

More Movies & TV News

Zac Efron stars as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile.

Zac Efron Defends His Choice To Star As Ted Bundy As Fans Slam The Film For “Sexualising” The Serial Killer
Chris James is part of this year's Shipwrecked series.

Shipwrecked 2019 Contestant: Who Is Chris James? His Age, Job And Relationship Status Revealed
These Netflix stars would make the ultimate boy band

We've Built The Ultimate Netflix Boy Band & They're Totally Going To Be Number One
Shipwrecked is back on TV screens after a seven year break.

Shipwrecked 2019 Contestant: Who Is Kush Khanna? His Age, Job And Relationship Status Revealed
Wes Nelson took a dramatic fall during training for Dancing On Ice.

Wes Nelson Suffers A Horrific Fall Practising The ‘Headbanger’ For Dancing On Ice