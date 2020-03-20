Love Island’s Dr Alex: Who Is His Girlfriend And What’s His Instagram?

Dr Alex is all loved-up with his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Who is Dr Alex’s girlfriend and what’s his Instagram?

Dr Alex has landed TV and radio gigs since finding fame on the 2018 series of Love Island.

But who is his girlfriend and what’s his Instagram? Let’s take a look…

Who is Dr Alex’s girlfriend?

Alex may have been unlucky in love in the villa, but he’s now in a relationship with Amelia Bath.

He introduced her to the world in an Instagram post back in 2019 which he captioned: “There person I would like to couple up with is…” (Good one, Alex!)

The pair are quite private when it comes to discussing their relationship but Alex isn’t afraid to share loved-up snaps of them on social media.

Amelia may look familiar as she once appeared on Ibiza Weekender! She now works as a dancer.

What is Dr Alex’s Instagram handle?

His handle is @dralexgeorge and he has 1.3million followers!

Alex uses his platform to share selfies from work, gush over his girlfriend and promote his podcast titled’The Waiting Room’.

He’s been very vocal about coronavirus in recent weeks and has been urging his followers to stay inside and self isolate and wash their hands.

One of his most recent posts reads: “CORONAVIRUS: Your questions answered! Video now live on my YouTube channel 👊🏼 Over the last few days I have had so many questions sent in and I really wanted to give you as much information as possible with what we know. I have answered some of the most common questions sent in using sources like @publichealthengland @nhsenglandldn 👨‍⚕️I hope this video helps and gives you some positivity.”

He also regularly posts snaps with his Love Island pals including Wes Nelson and Jack Fincham. We’re glad they’re all still in touch!

Is Dr Alex a real doctor?

Yes! Alex studied medicine at Exeter University, before his stint on Love Island. He now works in the A&E department of the University Hospital Lewisham in South East London.

