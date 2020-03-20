Love Island’s Dr Alex: Who Is His Girlfriend And What’s His Instagram?

20 March 2020, 12:42

Dr Alex is all loved-up with his girlfriend.
Dr Alex is all loved-up with his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Who is Dr Alex’s girlfriend and what’s his Instagram?

Dr Alex has landed TV and radio gigs since finding fame on the 2018 series of Love Island.

But who is his girlfriend and what’s his Instagram? Let’s take a look…

Visit the NHS site for the latest information and advice about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Celebrities And Coronavirus: Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift Lead Important Messages

Who is Dr Alex’s girlfriend?

Alex may have been unlucky in love in the villa, but he’s now in a relationship with Amelia Bath.

He introduced her to the world in an Instagram post back in 2019 which he captioned: “There person I would like to couple up with is…” (Good one, Alex!)

The pair are quite private when it comes to discussing their relationship but Alex isn’t afraid to share loved-up snaps of them on social media.

Amelia may look familiar as she once appeared on Ibiza Weekender! She now works as a dancer.

View this post on Instagram

Love them both ❤️

A post shared by Dr Alex (@dralexgeorge) on

What is Dr Alex’s Instagram handle?

His handle is @dralexgeorge and he has 1.3million followers!

Alex uses his platform to share selfies from work, gush over his girlfriend and promote his podcast titled’The Waiting Room’.

He’s been very vocal about coronavirus in recent weeks and has been urging his followers to stay inside and self isolate and wash their hands.

One of his most recent posts reads: “CORONAVIRUS: Your questions answered! Video now live on my YouTube channel 👊🏼 Over the last few days I have had so many questions sent in and I really wanted to give you as much information as possible with what we know. I have answered some of the most common questions sent in using sources like @publichealthengland @nhsenglandldn 👨‍⚕️I hope this video helps and gives you some positivity.”

He also regularly posts snaps with his Love Island pals including Wes Nelson and Jack Fincham. We’re glad they’re all still in touch!

Is Dr Alex a real doctor?

Yes! Alex studied medicine at Exeter University, before his stint on Love Island. He now works in the A&E department of the University Hospital Lewisham in South East London.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Cara De La Hoyde is staying in Orlando with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic

Pregnant Cara De La Hoyde Defends Decision To Stay In Disneyland Florida Amid Coronavirus Pandemic After Being Branded ‘Irresponsible’
Maura was in a 9-year relationship before Love Island.

Who Is Maura Higgins Dating? Relationship History And Ex-Boyfriends Revealed
Love Island's summer series in jeopardy over Coronavirus

Will Love Island Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? ITV2 Continue Auditions For Summer Series
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Inside The Little Mix Singer's Relationship With Her Love Island Boyfriend
Luke M and Demi Jones came in third place on Love Island

Love Island’s Luke M Forced To Deny Cheating On Demi Jones With Student In Cardiff

Hot On Capital

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards & Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Relationship Timeline

Little Mix

Sam Smith joked they're having a 'meltdown'.

Sam Smith Fans Send Messages Of Support To Singer After They Shared Hilarious 'Quarantine Meltdown' Pictures

Coronavirus

Little Mix reflected on their LM5 moments

Little Mix: 5 Best LM5 Memories As We Say Bye To The Iconic Era

Little Mix

There are plenty of things you can do indoors that don't involve the TV

7 Things To Do At Home During Isolation That Don’t Involve Watching TV: From Spa Days To Getaway Planning

Features

The Weeknd's references to exes in After Hours album

The Weeknd's Lyrics About Exes Bella Hadid & Selena Gomez Including 'Escape To LA'

The Weeknd

Ariana wants to help small businesses.

Ariana Grande Says Her ‘Heart Hurts’ For Small Businesses Impacted By COVID-19 And Throws Financial Support Behind Them

Coronavirus

More Movies & TV News

Charlotte Crosby stunned fans with her voice

WATCH: Charlotte Crosby Shocks Fans With Singing Voice In Video Whilst Self-Isolating

Coronavirus

Shawn Mendes and Camila Mendes have caused confusion with fans

Is Camila Mendes Related To Shawn Mendes? Their Link Explained

Shawn Mendes

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a passage with her followers about the COVID-19 epidemic

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bible Passage Claiming Coronavirus 'Epidemic' Is Punishment For 'Evil'

Coronavirus

Little Mix have had to pause filming their BBC talent show.

Little Mix Forced To Cancel Filming TV Show ‘The Search’ Due To Coronavirus
The Friends reunion special is delayed due to COVID-19

Friends Reunion Special Reportedly Delayed Due To Coronavirus