Love Island To Cast 'Most Diverse Line-Up Ever' As They Extend 2021 Applications

29 March 2021, 12:01

Love Island casting most diverse cast ever for 2021
Love Island casting most diverse cast ever for 2021. Picture: Love Island ITV2

Love Island is extending their 2021 application deadline to allow the best chances of casting a more diverse cast than ever after being accused of having a cast that is too white and lacking body diversity.

Love Island are looking to cast their most diverse cast ever in 2021 as they scrap their original application deadline date in hopes of attracting more potential islanders than ever before, according to this publication.

As news surfaces of the ITV2 show's plans to head to the sunny spot of Majorca this summer, so does producers' determination to have a more varied cast in terms of race, body size and even occupation.

How Can I Apply For Love Island 2021?

The show has reportedly scrapped its initial April 30th deadline as they widen their search for their first set of contestants since the pandemic, having been forced to cancel their 2020 summer series last year.

It is said they have already had over 100,000 applications for the series, but they aren't stopping there!

Love Island has come under fire in recent times for its lack of diversity in its cast and for only casting one body type deemed not representative of society onto its line-up.

A source told the tabloid: "Bosses know that all eyes will be on them when the show returns later this year, so they want to make sure that they can't give anyone anything to criticise them over."

"In the past the show has been criticised for being too white, and having a lack of body diversity."

"Viewers want to see women and men that they can relate to and hot singletons come in all shapes and sizes so this is a positive move."

As well as racial and body diversity, the show has also hinted it is looking to cast people from all walks of life and occupation, especially since we've had a year where the nation's key workers have gone above and beyond to help fight the pandemic.

Former contestant Dr Alex George is just one of those key workers who have been on the front line helping save lives and producers want to capture the mood of the country and celebrate more people like him.

So, if you haven't yet sent off an application for your shot at love but want to, it's good news- get applying!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Molly-Mae Hague has bonds removed from teeth and says they're 'yellow'

WATCH: Molly-Mae Reveals Natural Teeth & Admits She Hated Their 'Yellow' Colour
Molly-Mae Hague has had her jaw and lip fillers reversed following her cosmetic work after Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Before Love Island: Her Transformation In Pictures
The cast of Love Island Australia 2019

Where Is The Love Island Australia Season 2 Cast Now?

You can apply to Love Island 2021 with your Tinder profile

Love Island Are Accepting Tinder Profiles For 2021 Series

Molly-Mae Hague has dissolved her filler and removed the composite bonding on her teeth

Molly-Mae Hague Lists Cosmetic Procedures She’s Had Reversed And Urges Young Followers To ‘Wait’ Before Making Similar Decisions

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles fans are celebrating his 11th anniversary of his X Factor audition.

Harry Styles Fans Celebrate 11 Years Since His Iconic X Factor Audition That Led To One Direction
Jesy Nelson has created her new fandom name.

Jesy Nelson Marks New Era By Revealing Solo Fandom Name After Leaving Little Mix
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were reportedly targeted by robbers in their LA home.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello ‘At Home’ During Robbery In LA As Thieves 'Stole' His Car
Gigi Hadid fans have been obsessing over her Zayn Malik 'Unf**kwitable' challenge.

Gigi Hadid Surprises Fans With Zayn Malik’s ‘Unf**kwitable’ TikTok Challenge
Jena Frumes is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Jason Derulo.

Who Is Jena Frumes? How Is Jason Derulo’s Pregnant Girlfriend Famous & What’s Her Net Worth?
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are expecting their first baby together.

Jason Derulo Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Jena Frumes As They Showcase Baby Bump In Adorable Announcement

More Movies & TV News

Phoebe Dynevor's mum, Sally, has been on Coronation Street for 35 years.

Meet Phoebe Dynevor’s Famous Family Including Her Coronation Street Star Mum

Features

The Love Island Australia season 2 final will be aired on TV at the end of March.

Love Island Australia: When Is The Final & How To Watch

Noah Centineo is bulking up for his new movies

All The Film Roles Noah Centineo Has Coming Up As He Bulks Up For Black Adam
Miley Cyrus played Hannah Montana from the age of 12

Is Hannah Montana Coming Back? Miley Cyrus Is Making Us Think So
The BRIT Awards is set to go ahead in May this year after it was pushed back.

BRITs 2021: Nominations, Host, Performances & Everything You Need To Know