WATCH: Dani Dyer Breaks Into The Love Island Villa To Return Her Crown To 2019's Winner

29 July 2019, 07:11

A year's passed since Dani Dyer won Love Island, and before the show crowned its victor, the Casa Capital resident broke in to return her crown.

While at Casa Capital, last year's winner of Love Island, Dani Dyer, broke into the villa to return her crown, and to hand it over to this year's victor.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp dared Dani to head into the Love Island villa, armed with a cloak and a crown, without alerting security.

> Reigning Queen Of Love Island Dani Dyer Takes Over Mallorca Flight’s Tanoy En Route To Casa Capital

So, while she was on air with Rob Howard, Dani snuck her way towards the villa, before she was stopped by a security guard, who took the crown off of her.

Clearly this bouncer is more of an Ovie fan.

> Grab Our App For All Of The Action From Casa Capital

Dani Dyer and Rob Howard join the likes of Aimee Vivian and Jimmy Hill for the weekend at Casa Capital, the same villa where the Islanders filmed for Casa Amor.

