WATCH: Reigning Queen Of Love Island Dani Dyer Takes Over Mallorca Flight’s Tanoy En Route To Casa Capital

Love Island winner Dani Dyer turned cabin crew on a flight to Mallorca to announce she’s heading to Casa Capital!

Casa Capital is in full swing! This weekend, four shows will be broadcast from Casa Amor, which is a stone’s throw away from the actual Love Island villa.

And what better way to kick off the action than for the reigning queen of the dating show, Dani Dyer, to jump on the plane’s tannoy and make a very special announcement.

> Dani Dyer Pranks Her Dad, Danny, Pretending She Wrote Lies About Him In Her Book

Dani was on board the flight with her co-host Rob Howard. The pair will be presenting their weekend show from the villa on Saturday morning.

The 23-year-old took over the tannoy onboard the flight to tell passengers she was heading back to the Island.

“I’ve got a text,” she said.

(OBVS!) She added: “My name’s Dani Dyer - Sorry to interrupt what you’re doing - I just want to pull you for a chat.

> Roman Kemp Gives A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of The Casa Amor Villa

“I used to live in the Love Island villa, but my heads been turned and now I’m heading to Casa Capital.

“And I’m just making this announcement to give you some very important information - before anyone salmons into the pool I want you to get the suncream and lay it on factor 50.

“Thank you, enjoy the rest of your flight.”

> Grab Our App To Get All Of The Action From Casa Capital

Dani and Rob then managed to get themselves in to the cockpit and the outcome was hilarious. They should totally just couple up, shouldn’t they?