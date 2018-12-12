Dani Dyer Shares The First Photo Of Her And Jack Fincham Together After Their Break-Up

Dani Dyer shared a photo of her and Jack Fincham on her Instagram Story. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

After their speculated break-up, Dani Dyer has shut down split rumours by sharing a photo of herself and Jack Fincham to Instagram.

Dani Dyer has taken to Instagram to quash rumours that she has broken up from Jack Fincham, her Love Island partner.

After filming Jack on her Instagram Story, the Love Island winner also shared a photo of the happy couple a day later.

In the post, Dani is thanking a retailer for kitting them up with Christmas decorations, which are propped alongside a framed photo of her and Jack.

Jack Fincham appeared on Dani Dyer's Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

Recently, Dani Dyer took to her Instagram to share a lengthy message announcing her split from Jack Fincham, saying "Jack & I have sadly decided to part ways.

"It's been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we've come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term," continued Dani Dyer.

