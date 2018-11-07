Love Island's Dani Dyer 'To Break Hollywood' Thanks To 50 Cent

Danny Dyer is good friends with 50 Cent after working together on the film 'Dead Man Runnin' together in 2009. Picture: PA

Dani Dyer is no newcomer to the big screen, but after winning Love Island with Jack Fincham rapper 50 Cent is looking to help her take over Hollywood.

After her huge success on Love Island alongside boyfriend Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer is set to follow in her dad's footsteps and become a star on the big screen - all thanks to the help of rapper 50 Cent!

> WATCH: Dani Dyer Was Tortured By Snakes, Spiders And Creepy-Crawlies

That might sound like a random person for Dani to be linked with, however it turns out Dani's actor dad is good friends with the 'In Da Club' rapper having worked on the film 'Dead Man Running' with him in 2009.

Speaking about potentially helping Dani to break Hollywood, 50 Cent told the Daily Star he'd be happy to lend a hand to his friend's daughter if she decided to take a crack at America.

50 Cent revealed, “If his daughter wants any help with breaking into Hollywood she got it. Danny is a good friend of mine and it would be no problem helping his little girl out.”

So does that mean we're likely to see Dani Dyer pop up in the next series of 50 Cent's hit TV show 'Power' or perhaps it's straight to the silver screen for the Love Island winner?

Dani Dyer is releasing her own rerality show with Jack Fincham. Picture: Instagram

Dani has done some acting in the past having starred in the film 'We Still Kill The Old Way', but a crack at Hollywood would be an exciting new venture for the reality star.

Alongside boyfriend Jack Fincham, Dani is currently filming her own reality show, whilst she's already released her own clothing line and presented her own radio show on Capital since leaving the villa, so she'll have to balance plenty of things if she fancies a crack at breaking Hollywood with Fiddy.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!