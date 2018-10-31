WATCH: Dani Dyer Was Tortured By Snakes, Spiders And Creepy-Crawlies

Roman Kemp challenged Love Island's Dani Dyer to face her fears - including snakes, lizards and spiders - for Halloween.

Dani Dyer met a few snakes in the Love Island Villa, but Roman Kemp dared the reality star to face her phobias of real snakes. And spiders. And lizards.

We sent the TV personality down to London's iconic tombs and sat her in a Dani-sized coffin.

> Dani Dyer Plays Jack Fincham Engagement Prank Live On Air

Dani Dyer was sat in a coffin, with snakes and spiders. Picture: Capital

Faced with several questions, Dani Dyer had to answer them correctly to avoid being tortured with these creepy-crawlies.

Fortunately for us, Dani didn't get a single one right, and had to have an iguana crawl up her, and to stroke a hench, hairy tarantula.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

It's a long way from winning Love Island, isn't it, Dani?