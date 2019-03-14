Dan Osborne ‘Cheats’ On Wife Jacqueline Jossa With Love Island’s Alexandra Cane

14 March 2019, 13:09

They've found themselves at the centre of a cheating scandal.
Dan Osborne has reportedly cheated on his wife, Jacqueline Jossa, with Love Island’s Alexandra Cane.

The 27-year-old was apparently spotted ‘snogging’ ex TOWIE star Dan Osborne, who is married to Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa, on a night out in Manchester.

According to reports, the pair, who were partying with famous face including Megan Barton-Hanson and James ‘Arg’ Argent, were apparently ‘grinding’ against each other and they ‘kissed’.

A source said: “Dan was all over Alexandra. At one point he grabbed her and kissed her.”

Another added: “He was putting his hands all on her - grinding against her and thrusting his hips.

Me & Mrs Osborne on holiday ❤️

“Everyone was talking about how he was acting. There were loads of women there but he was only interested in Alexandra.

"They left together in a taxi with a couple of friends when the party was over.”

Dan, who shares two daughter’s with his wife and a son with his previous partner, has denied any wrongdoing.

