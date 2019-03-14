Dan Osborne ‘Cheats’ On Wife Jacqueline Jossa With Love Island’s Alexandra Cane

They've found themselves at the centre of a cheating scandal. Picture: instagram

Dan Osborne has reportedly cheated on his wife, Jacqueline Jossa, with Love Island’s Alexandra Cane.

Love Island’s Alexandra Cane is the centre of a cheating scandal.

The 27-year-old was apparently spotted ‘snogging’ ex TOWIE star Dan Osborne, who is married to Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa, on a night out in Manchester.

According to reports, the pair, who were partying with famous face including Megan Barton-Hanson and James ‘Arg’ Argent, were apparently ‘grinding’ against each other and they ‘kissed’.

A source said: “Dan was all over Alexandra. At one point he grabbed her and kissed her.”

Another added: “He was putting his hands all on her - grinding against her and thrusting his hips.

“Everyone was talking about how he was acting. There were loads of women there but he was only interested in Alexandra.

"They left together in a taxi with a couple of friends when the party was over.”

Dan, who shares two daughter’s with his wife and a son with his previous partner, has denied any wrongdoing.

