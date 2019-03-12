Jack Fowler Leaves Celebs Go Dating Viewers ‘Howling’ After He Asks Identical Twins How Old They Are

Jack Fowler left Celebs Go Dating viewers ‘howling’ on Monday night when he asked identical twins how old they both were, one after the other, without realising they were (obviously) the same age.

Love Island’s Jack Fowler left the villa with Laura Crane, but it wasn’t meant to be. So he’s now continuing his quest for love over on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

However, the reality star still hasn’t seemed to find ‘The One’ and he suffered a pretty huge gaffe during a dating event on Monday night.

He left viewers ‘gobsmacked’ when he approached two identical twin sisters and attempted to chat them up.

Jack introduced himself to the pair before asking one of them how old she was. She replied and he then turned to her sister and repeated the same question.

Clearly amused by the mishap, one viewer took to Twitter and wrote: “Jack Fowler asking both twins how old they are hahahaaa.”

Another added: “Jack Fowler asking TWINS what both ages are #howling.”

Maybe his dating nerves just got the best of him? We’ve all bee there, Jack!