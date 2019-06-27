New Love Island Casa Amor Contestants Spotted At Majorca Airport

Casa Amor is rumoured to be opened to the lads next week. Picture: ITV2

The introduction of Casa Amor is everyone’s favourite part of Love Island – and it looks like the new contestants are on their way.

Each year on Love Island when the girls and boys are separated in order for their new relationships to be tested, there’s always plenty of drama and a rollercoaster of emotions.

In the past, when the boys have been sent to Casa Amor, they’re met with a new group of girls – which last year saw Jack Fincham come face to face with his ex Ellie Jones, leaving Dani Dyer heartbroken.

This year is set to be equally as dramatic, with rumours of Tommy Fury’s ex entering the second villa. But in new photos obtained in this report, Love Island fans think they have spotted some of the new Casa Amor contestants going through passport control at Palma de Mallorca airport on Wednesday morning.

In the photos two lads can be seen keeping their heads down while talking about entering the villa.

A source said: “It was obvious how excited and happy they were when we overheard them talking about entering the villa at the airport.

"The girl said she wasn't afraid to step on any toes and they were also clearly saying they were going in purely to find love and not to make friends. "They were talking about how attractive the guys in there are how they couldn't wait to meet them."

A spokesperson for the show confirmed one of the new islanders flew out on Wednesday, but they didn’t let slip any more gossip.

Jack Fincham was left stunned when his ex entered Casa Amor last year. Picture: ITV2

The Casa Amor 2018 contestants. Picture: ITV2

Cast members are reportedly put on separate flights to avoid them meeting before heading onto the show.

One of the rumoured confirmed contestants is a builder named Dan Rose, who has his eye on Curtis Pritchard’s couple partner Amy Hart.

A source revealed to the Mirror Dan is "ruthless" and "will shake things up massively."

They continued: "His usual type is blonde and slim and Amy fits the bill perfectly. His arrival is going to cause major destruction in the villa – especially with Curtis. Who knows if Amy's head will be turned."

When is Casa Amor?

It's rumoured Casa Amor will return this week, after ITV2 confirmed the villa's return following Wednesday night's (26th June) show. According to the tabloids, producers are mixing things up this year by sending the girls to Casa Amor to meet a line-up of new guys, while the boys will remain in the main villa with a group of new female cast members.

