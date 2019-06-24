Tommy Fury's Ex 'Headed Into Casa Amor' According To Love Island Fans

24 June 2019, 10:58 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 11:19

Tommy Fury's ex Millie Roberts may be headed into the Love Island villa
Tommy Fury's ex Millie Roberts may be headed into the Love Island villa. Picture: Rex/ Shuttershock/ Instagram @millieeroberts

Love Island fans think one contestant's ex is headed into the villa after they've teased cryptic Instagram posts headed out the country....just in time for Casa Amor.

Fans are convinced Tommy Fury's ex girlfriend is headed into the Love Island villa as she's switched up her look and uploaded cryptic Instagram snaps at an airport, with Casa Amor just around the corner.

As Millie, 22, posted a snap of herself at an airport with a huge suitcase, causing people to flood her comments asking if she's headed out to Mallorca to appear on the show.

She already has over 30 thousand Instagram followers and often posts about her glamorous lifestyle, making her the perfect fit to become a new islander.

Fans think Millie Roberts is headed into Casa Amor
Fans think Millie Roberts is headed into Casa Amor. Picture: Instagram @millieroberts

She's been vocal about her ex ever since he went into the villa, previously posting an Instagram story from when they were together and calling Tommy out for lying about when they broke up, along with a time stamp, writing:

"Didn't realise Feb-March was 8-10 months ago? I know you're [sic] not the best at maths but this is no excuse."

"It's mad what fame and money can do to people try and act like the whole relationship was nothing. But okay Tommy you do you."

Tommy Fury's ex has spoken out about him going on Love Island
Tommy Fury's ex has spoken out about him going on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ @millieeroberts

The 22 year old went on to brand him 'a liar' who is only 'after money and fame'. She told the Daily Star, 'he’s a fake and a phoney.'

Tommy's ex definitely proves the boxer has a 'type', as she bares striking resemblance to his current Love Island 'couple', Molly-Mae Hague, with long bleached blonde hair and and a tanned complexion.

If true, this definitely wouldn't be the first time the show's producers have planted a contestant's ex into Casa Amor as a serious way to shake things up between the islanders.

Jack Fincham's ex, Ellie Jones, was amongst the 12 new contestants in 2018 and caused Dani Dyer to get so upset Ofcom received thousands of complaints about the 'cruel' twist on the dating show.

But it undeniably brought drama to the show, so it wouldn't be impossible that other exes could be headed in

