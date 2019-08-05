Caroline Flack And New Boyfriend Lewis Burton Go Public With Series Of Loved-Up Selfies

5 August 2019, 11:48

Caroline Flack has gone public with her boyfriend Lewis Burton
Caroline Flack has gone public with her boyfriend Lewis Burton. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram / Lewis Burton/Instagram

Caroline Flack has officially unveiled her new boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, 39, and model Lewis Burton, 27, have gone public with their relationship after sharing a number of loved-up selfies on Instagram during a trip to Ibiza.

After they were snapped looking cosy on holiday, Lewis confirmed their romance by uploading a selfie of them together to his Instagram Stories.

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard Reveals He’s Open To Relationships With Men But 'Sees A Future' With Maura Higgins

He captioned their selfie: “Self confessed”, seemingly poking fun at the time Caroline referred to herself as a “self-confessed cougar”.

Caroline Flack and her man spent time together in Ibiza
Caroline Flack and her man spent time together in Ibiza. Picture: Lewis Burton/Instagram
Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton packed on the PDA in Ibiza
Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton packed on the PDA in Ibiza. Picture: Lewis Burton/Instagram

According to the tabloids the couple were introduced through mutual friends and are now officially dating after going on several dates.

A source said: “Lewis has been a true gent to Caroline and has patiently waited to see her. She has been jetting back and forth between London and Majorca as she juggles her presenting commitments but they have been spending time together when they can.

“They feel comfortable in each other’s company and it seems to be going in the right direction.”

After Caroline jetted home to round off her Love Island season five presenting duties, Lewis posted a photo of them together which he’d edited on the Face App, making them look older than their years.

He captioned it: “Kor [sic] Ibiza done me. Good luck tonight @carolineflack.”

Lewis was later seen on Caroline’s arm at the Love Island wrap party, with the host sporting a policeman’s hat as they stepped outside for some air.

Who is Lewis Burton?

Caroline’s new beau is a 27-year-old former professional tennis player and model. He also runs a training company in teaching people how to operate the trading market.

He has 10.5k followers on Instagram, where he regularly posts pictures of his luxury holidays and modelling shots.

