Love Island's Belle Hassan & Anton Danyluk's Relationship 'Ended Over The Phone'

6 September 2019, 11:56

Belle and Anton's relationship ended in a savage way
Belle and Anton's relationship ended in a savage way. Picture: Instagram @bellehassan @anton_danyluk

As the Love Island couple call it quits, it's emerged the whole thing came to an end in a pretty brutal way.

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk have called it quits just five weeks after leaving the villa, and new details are emerging about the break-up, revealing it to be quite the messy ending, as they reportedly finished things over the phone.

Amber Gill Claps Back At Claims Her Love Island Co-Stars Are Having More Success Than Her

Anton is currently partying out in Ibiza with the likes of his idol, Craig David and Ocean Beach club owner Wayne Linekar, whilst Belle is back in the UK and reportedly called it quits with the Scottish gym owner after he jetted off without her.

However, a source close to the pal has revealed his mates actually whisked him away for a surprise trip for a break from all the work he's been doing, and he knew nothing of the plans.

Only two weeks ago, the pair were on a romantic holiday in Majorca together, posting loved up photos onto each of their Instagram pages, although they haven't posted anything together since the vay-cay.

View this post on Instagram

First holiday together was amazing ❤️

A post shared by ANTON DANYLUK (@anton_danyluk) on

Although Belle hasn't confirmed the split, she's posted a cryptic message about 'self worth' on social media, which many took as an indirect to Anton.

It said: "Know your worth. Know the difference between what you're getting and what you deserve."

Belle posts a cryptic message to her page in wake of split rumours
Belle posts a cryptic message to her page in wake of split rumours. Picture: Instagram @bellehassan

Anton infamously cried on the show when Craid David surprised the islanders with a DJ set in the villa- and it seems he's still just as overjoyed to be meeting his idol, even if it is for the second time, and at supposedly serious cost to his relationship.

