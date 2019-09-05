Amber Gill Claps Back At Claims Her Love Island Co-Stars Are Having More Success Than Her

5 September 2019, 15:12

Amber Gill claps back claims she hasn't done anything since Love Island
Amber Gill claps back claims she hasn't done anything since Love Island. Picture: Insatgram @AmberRoseGill

The same day Amber is reportedly replaced as a Dancing On Ice hopeful by Maura Higgins, she's clapped back a fan who asked what she's done since the show.

Love Island's Amber Gill has clapped back at someone who claimed her co-stars were having more success than her, letting them know she's 'doing the most' and warned them to be patient.

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk SPLIT - 14 Days After Their Holiday To Majorca

A fan tweeted asking: "Maura joining boohoo, Ovie joining ASOS and Molly Mae having her own collection with PLT. What is Amber doing please?"

The 2019 champion quickly responded: "Sis please don’t tell me you think I’m out here doing nothing?...I always do the most..Be patient!"

The clap back comes on the same day as reports that she's been 'replaced' as a Dancing On Ice contestant by her co-star, Maura Higgins, after producers met with a couple of the show's contestants and were impressed by her stint as an agony aunt on This Morning.

A source told this publication: "It was looking hopeful for Amber but Maura pipped her to the post with her sense of humour and personality."

The star also went to support Molly-Mae Hague at the launch of her £500,000 Pretty Little Thing collection launch, which is the biggest deal any 2019 contestant has made yet.

It has since been reported all of the Love Island ladies have been banned from working with the clothing company because of the big money deal.

Curtis Pritchard has already confirmed he's appearing on Drag Race UK as a dance coach, is appearing on The Greatest Dancer and is even set to appear in a Christmas pantomime.

But, regardless of what Amber is up to, she and Greg O'Shea are looking more loved up than ever, which is what really matters!

