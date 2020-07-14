Inside Grant Crapp And Tayla Damir’s Shock Split Following Love Island Australia Win

Inside Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir's shock Love Island Australia split. Picture: ITV

Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp split quickly after their Love Island Australia win but when did they split? And what exactly happened during their breakup?

Love Island Australia’s Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir had quite the journey on the TV show with everyone convinced they would go the distance - or at least last until they got back to Australia.

Sadly, Grant and Tayla’s fairytale romance took a shocking turn as soon as they won Love Island Australia after it turned out some rumours about Grant turned out to be true.

So why did Grant and Tayla split? When did they break up? And what happened after Tayla and Grant went their separate ways? Here’s what really happened during their breakup:

Love Island Australia's Grant and Tayla lasted just two weeks after winning the show. Picture: ITV

When did Love Island Australia’s Grant and Tayla break up?

Grant and Tayla lasted only two weeks after they received their winner’s crowns in 2018. Tayla revealed the news on Instagram but didn't mention the reason behind their split.

She wrote: “It's with great heartbreak that I write this post to inform everyone that Grant and I are no longer together, but will remain amicable despite the circumstances.

“I hope everyone can understand that the last few days have been very emotional and overwhelming for me and that you can all respect my decision."

She added: "I want to take the time to thank everyone who supported Grant and I during our Love Island journey and especially everyone who has continued to support us since.”

Tayla Damir found out Grant Crapp had a secret girlfriend all along. Picture: Tayla Damir/Instagram

Why did Grant and Tayla break up?

Grant’s rumoured live in girlfriend turned out to be true as it emerged he went on Love Island Australia to promote his brand and get famous.

In a tell-all interview after the show Tayla said: “It came out that there were new accusations that Grant had a live-in girlfriend, and he's gone on the show to promote his business and get famous.

“Once I was able to access media and read the articles, I told Grant he needed to own up. I finally got the answer that was the truth: he was on there to promote himself and he did have a girlfriend who was running his business while he was inside the villa."

Grant denied the accusations saying he and Lucy split before Love Island Australia.

What happened after Grant and Tayla split?

Things didn’t end amicably that’s for sure. Following Tayla’s original Instagram post, Grant commented underneath: "This is news to me??"

Both Mac and Millie Fuller added comments calling him out for his lies.

Also, despite denying he had a girlfriend, Grant and his former partner were back together and on the front of a magazine cover just two weeks later.