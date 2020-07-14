Inside Grant Crapp And Tayla Damir’s Shock Split Following Love Island Australia Win

14 July 2020, 16:23

Inside Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir's shock Love Island Australia split
Inside Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir's shock Love Island Australia split. Picture: ITV

Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp split quickly after their Love Island Australia win but when did they split? And what exactly happened during their breakup?

Love Island Australia’s Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir had quite the journey on the TV show with everyone convinced they would go the distance - or at least last until they got back to Australia.

Sadly, Grant and Tayla’s fairytale romance took a shocking turn as soon as they won Love Island Australia after it turned out some rumours about Grant turned out to be true.

The Real Reason Love Island Australia's Erin Barnett and Eden Dally Split

So why did Grant and Tayla split? When did they break up? And what happened after Tayla and Grant went their separate ways? Here’s what really happened during their breakup:

Love Island Australia's Grant and Tayla lasted just two weeks after winning the show
Love Island Australia's Grant and Tayla lasted just two weeks after winning the show. Picture: ITV

When did Love Island Australia’s Grant and Tayla break up?

Grant and Tayla lasted only two weeks after they received their winner’s crowns in 2018. Tayla revealed the news on Instagram but didn't mention the reason behind their split.

She wrote: “It's with great heartbreak that I write this post to inform everyone that Grant and I are no longer together, but will remain amicable despite the circumstances.

“I hope everyone can understand that the last few days have been very emotional and overwhelming for me and that you can all respect my decision."

She added: "I want to take the time to thank everyone who supported Grant and I during our Love Island journey and especially everyone who has continued to support us since.”

Tayla Damir found out Grant Crapp had a secret girlfriend all along
Tayla Damir found out Grant Crapp had a secret girlfriend all along. Picture: Tayla Damir/Instagram

Why did Grant and Tayla break up?

Grant’s rumoured live in girlfriend turned out to be true as it emerged he went on Love Island Australia to promote his brand and get famous.

In a tell-all interview after the show Tayla said: “It came out that there were new accusations that Grant had a live-in girlfriend, and he's gone on the show to promote his business and get famous.

“Once I was able to access media and read the articles, I told Grant he needed to own up. I finally got the answer that was the truth: he was on there to promote himself and he did have a girlfriend who was running his business while he was inside the villa."

Grant denied the accusations saying he and Lucy split before Love Island Australia.

View this post on Instagram

You 😍❤️

A post shared by GRANT CRAPP (@grant_crapp) on

What happened after Grant and Tayla split?

Things didn’t end amicably that’s for sure. Following Tayla’s original Instagram post, Grant commented underneath: "This is news to me??"

Both Mac and Millie Fuller added comments calling him out for his lies.

Also, despite denying he had a girlfriend, Grant and his former partner were back together and on the front of a magazine cover just two weeks later.

Latest Love Island News

Tayla and Grant won Love Island Australia 2018

Love Island Australia Season One: Are Any Couples Still Together?
Love Island's Tayla Damir and everything she's up to now revealed

Love Island Australia Tayla Damir: New Boyfriend, Instagram And Where Is She Now?
Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

Is There A Season 2 Of Love Island Australia? And How Can I Watch It?
Love Island Australia Final: What scandals happened next?

Love Island Australia What Happened Next? The Cast Scandals That Happened After The Show
Love Island Australia star Amelia Plummer has transformed into Ariana Grande

Love Island Australia’s Amelia Plummer Shocks Fans With Ariana Grande Impression

Hot On Capital

Drake posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

Drake Teases New Album With Cryptic Post

Ibiza bars and beach clubs are looking a little different after lockdown

How Ibiza Venues Are Becoming Covid Secure As They Re-Open

Dua Lipa is dating Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar

Are Gigi Hadid And Dua Lipa Friends? Their Relation Explained
Who is living on the Hadid's farm, from Dua Lipa to Zayn

Who Is Living On The Hadid Family Farm? Gigi & Zayn to Dua Lipa & Anwar

Features

One Direction's reunion rumours have been fuelled by a fan's tweet

One Direction Reunion Tweet Is Giving Fans The Hope They Need Ahead Of 10th Anniversary
NASA announce change to horoscope dates and existence of 13th sign

What's Your Star Sign As Horoscopes Change & A New Sign Has Been Added

Features

More Movies & TV News

Zac Efron has everyone glued to Netflix thanks to his hot new look on 'Down to Earth'

Zac Efron's Buff Body On Netfix's 'Down To Earth' Has Fans Crushing All Over Again
Erin said she fears re-living the Love Island final ahead of it airing in the UK

Love Island Australia: Erin Barnett Fears ‘Re-Living What Happened Two Years Ago’ Ahead Of Season One Final
Paul Mescal stars in new Channel 5 series The Deceived

The Deceived: Normal People’s Paul Mescal Is Starring In Channel 5's New Thriller Series
Naya Rivera's Glee co-stars paid tribute to her via social media

Glee Stars Pay Tribute To Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera went missing during a boating trip with her son

Body Found In Search For Missing Glee Star Naya Rivera In Lake Piru