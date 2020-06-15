Love Island Australia: Full Cast's Instagram Handles Revealed

Love Island Australia 2018's season is debuting on ITV2. Picture: ITV/9Now

Love Island Australia is hitting our screens this summer on ITV2 following the UK version being cancelled - here are the Instagram accounts and handles of all the contestants.

Love Island Australia is set to become our new summer obsession after ITV confirmed it would be taking the place of the UK version, on TV.

The hot and fiery contestants are sure to take over our summer in 2020, as their known to stir up more drama than we’re used to on the British show, and we’re so ready to see what it brings! And that's exactly why we needed to find them on Instagram.

Who Is The Love Island Australia Host?

So how can we find the likes of Millie Fuller, Grant Crapp and Erin Barnett on Instragram? What are their handles and accounts? We've got you covered - let the scrolling begin…

Charlie Taylor - @charlietaylor

Love Island's Charlie Taylor has an Instagram account sure to keep you entertained. Picture: Instagram

Charlie entered the villa two years ago when he was just 22, and he has made quite a name for himself in the sports world after playing rugby on numerous NRL teams including Sydney Roosters, West Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles.

According to his Instagram bio he also dabbles in a bit of acting!

Cassidy McGill - @cattcity

Love Island's Cassidy was 23 on the show and now makes a profession out of Instagram. Picture: Instagram

25-year-old Cassidy was a bartender before her stint on the show.

She has now become a YouTuber and social media star, vlogging everything from clothing hauls to makeup videos.

Justin Lacko - @justinlacko

Justin Lacko has quite the modelling Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

Melbourne native Justin is an international model and boasts loads of model-esque pics on Instagram.

The reality star went on to appear in Australia’s I’m A Celeb in 2019.

Last month, he welcomed his first child with his ex-girlfriend Anita Barone Scott - a baby boy named Leo.

Tayla Damir - @tayla.damir

Tayla Damir has just under half a million Instagram followers. Picture: Instagram

23-year-old Tayla is from Perth and is a model, which is obvious by her tons of stunning selfies!

The former Miss Universe Australia contestant, who was also a host on an Aussie radio show, became one of the biggest names on the series.

She has racked up a whopping 420K followers on Instagram, where she posts a lot of fashion and fitness posts.

Grant Crapp - @grant_crapp

Grant is from Canberra and is originally an electrician.

Judging by his Instagram page, he’s a big fan of the gym which isn’t out of the ordinary for an Islander!

He now personal trains and has his own clothing brand called Royal Apparel.

Natasha Cherie - @tashacherie

Love Island's Tasha previously competed in pageants and loves to show off her skills on Insta. Picture: Instagram

26-year-old Natasha is a beauty salon owner from Perth.

She’s been in a number of beauty pageants before appearing on the show and has partnered with some big brands since her stint, including Fashion Nova and Femme Luxe Finery.

Eden Dally - @dallyeden

Definitely a show first, Eden is a former prison guard in Sydney, before he headed to the Mallorca villa.

Earlier this year he welcomed a son with his Married At First Sight beau Cyrell Paule.

Millie Fuller - @millie1993

Millie Fuller even has an Instagram account for her dog business. Picture: Instagram

Millie, now 26, was a doggy-daycare worker before she joined the LI cast.

The Sydney beauty evidently still has a huge love for dogs, according to a lot of adorable snaps on Instagram!

She’s also been working with various beauty and clothing brands since her time on the dating show, including Lounge and Bondi Boost haircare.

Kim Hartnett - @kimhartnett_

26-year-old Kim is a model and beauty queen from Melbourne.

The contestant has embarked on a successful career since the show and posts loads of stunning selfies on her page, including bikini snaps and holiday photos!

Erin Alysha Barnett - @erin.alysha

Love Island's Erin also starred on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram

Erin is a nurse from Victoria and has started a YouTube channel since leaving the series.

No stranger to reality shows, she also appeared on the 2020 version of I’m A Celeb Australia and 2013 hit show Beauty and the Geek.

John James - @xjohnjamesx

John James is a familiar face and if you’re wondering where you’ve seen him before, it’s because he appeared on UK’s Big Brother in 2010!

He was evicted only a week away from the final and found fame again in 2018 with the Aussie dating show.

Josh Moss - @joshmoss

Cast member Josh is now 27 and was working as a sports administrator prior to LI.

He has since gone on to host a podcast called Obsessed with Daily Mail Australia, where he discussed all things Love Island.

Elias Chigros - @myfriendelias

Elias appeared on Love Island in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Elias is 29 and a personal trainer from Melbourne.

He posts a lot of model snaps and is a keen gym-goer if his profile is anything to go by!

Francoise Draschler - @francoisedraschler

30-year-old Francoise appeared as one of the many singletons on the show.

She previously worked as a marketing executive and it seems she’s been jet-setting since her stint, and we don’t blame her at all!

Jaxon Human - @jaxon_human

Jaxon or ‘Jax’ has an Instagram page full of pics showing off his tattoos and muscles - making him the perfect Islander!

He boasts just under 150K followers on the app!

Dom Thomas - @domthomass

Dom is from Sydney and worked as a construction project manager.

He gets close to Tayla on the show but the pair have since gone their separate ways.

Dom's page flaunts loads of enviable holiday pictures.

Teddy Briggs - @teddybriggs_

Love Island's Teddy is an active gym-goer. Picture: Instagram

27-year-old Teddy is a model from Adelaide.

From gym snaps, food pics and going to music festivals, it’s clear his Instagram page is made to be scrolled through!

Amelia Marni - @ameliamarni

Amelia Marni has become a YouTuber. Picture: Instagram

Much like some of her co-stars, Amelia has gone on to be a social media influencer and posts regularly on her YouTube account.

The reality TV beauty also has an extremely solid Instagram full of enviable vacation snaps and candid selfies.

Shelby Bilby - @shelbybilby

Shelby appeared on Love Island when she was 25. Picture: Instagram

Shelby, 27, is the ultimate Aussie girl showing off snaps on the beach all the time, as well as the occasional pics of her dog!

If you scroll for long enough, you might feel like you’re on holiday with her!

