Love Island 2019: Last Chance To Apply & The One Thing That Will Get Your Application Rejected

29 April 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 11:59

Love Island 2019 applications are closing soon
Love Island 2019 applications are closing soon. Picture: ITV2/Love Island

As summer 2019 approaches, so does Love Island, but applications are closing incredibly soon if you're still wanting your shot in the villa this year!

Love Island 2019 is going to be upon us in next to no time, with Caroline Flack already teasing us with behind the scenes of the show's advert, and as many people know, the show keeps casting right up until the last minute- but applications are closing and today is the last day you can shoot your shot to head into the villa!

Malin Andersson Questions Whether Love Island 2019 Should Go Ahead As She Shares Darker Side Of Reality Fame

The show is known for casting new islanders right up until the last minute and even throughout the series, but for the original cast, applications are due to close, and Caroline Flack has revealed she's due to meet them shortly to begin promo.

The applications can easily be found on the ITV website where you fill out their form and send off a video of yourself, which bosses are warning not to use filters on, otherwise their application will be rejected.

Caroline Flack reveals she's filming for 2019 Love Island
Caroline Flack reveals she's filming for 2019 Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@CarolineFlack

In a recent Instagram story, Caroline revealed the show is gearing up for filming, saying: "[...] What's really exciting about this week is, this week we start filming for Love Island 2019!"

"And by the end of the week, I'm gonna have potentially have seen the cast for this year. Which is really exciting and mad that's come round this quick."

"So I'll let you know what happens. It's gonna be a long, hot summer and all that."

2017's winner, Kem Cetinay, has revealed what goes on behind the scenes of the show with producers changing the cast and line-up 'every day', leaving everyone unsure about who will be going into the villa for their shot at love.

He said: "They bring more than the original cast out there. They change it every day."

"Amber [Davies] wasn’t meant to go in and they changed it at the last minute. They will decide as you’re out there who fits it at the time."

The reality star went onto reveal that where as he knew he was going in eight weeks before the show started, Chris Hughes knew so last minute that he had watched some of the series before heading out to the villa.

