Malin Andersson Questions Whether Love Island 2019 Should Go Ahead As She Shares Darker Side Of Reality Fame

Malin Andersson questioned whether Love Island should air this year. Picture: Getty / ITV/Love Island

Malin Andersson spoke to her social media followers about the negative side of reality TV fame, questioning whether they think Love Island 2019 should air.

Love Island 2016 star Malin Andersson opened up on Twitter about the side of reality TV fame viewers don’t get to see, claiming the “bad outweighs the good” when it comes to fame.

After the deaths of Love Island stars Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, Malin asked her 256k followers: “Do you think Love Island should air this summer?”

Many people responded “yes” to the question, but urged for more “diversity” and “normality” among the contestants.

The 26 year old then asked fans: “How many of ya want to be ‘famous’ and love reality tv? Do you understand truly what it means and consequences of appearing on shows like Love Island? It’s not all good..[sic]” to which a lot of people responded, “no”.

“I love watching realty TV, but hell no. It’s not all it’s cracked up to be,” responded one, as another said: “I would love to go on one of them shows, but the fame would be too much for me.”

“I certainly wouldn’t want to be! The pressures, expectations, the opinions from people who ‘think’ they know you! That would be way too much to handle for me,” replied one person.

“[People] don’t understand the consequences but it is a whole package, someone who wants fame would take the chance. It depends what you want from life and unfortunately many of us chase what we want rather than what we need,” wrote another.

After being inundated with replies, Malin followed up her tweet with: “I reckon the bad outweighs the good.”

