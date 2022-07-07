Exclusive

How The Love Islanders Keep Their Conversations Off-Camera

7 July 2022, 16:10 | Updated: 7 July 2022, 16:35

The cast of Love Island discuss secret topics during mealtimes
The cast of Love Island discuss secret topics during mealtimes. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge told us how they made sure their conversations are kept off-camera on Love Island.

Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge stopped by the Capital studios to spill the Love Island gossip, and as well as finding out what’s really going down between some of the couples – like Andrew and Tasha and Davide and Ekin-Su, we grilled them on how they have conversations without the cameras picking it up.

In previous series, islanders have admitted to texting each other in order to have secret chats, but Antigoni revealed they resorted to chatting about things they didn’t want aired during lunch and dinner times because their mealtimes aren’t filmed.

When Are The Parents Going Into Love Island Series 8?

She also spilled you’re not allowed to tell the other islanders what you’ve seen about the show on the outside world, if coming in as a bombshell.

Antigoni and Charlie were dumped from Love Island
Antigoni and Charlie were dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Giving us all the tea, Antigoni said: “You’re not allowed to say what you’ve seen has been happening from the outside. Lunch and dinner is when you kind of get to know each other because you say things that you don’t wanna get aired. That’s when you get the gossip!”

She explained you can talk about anything outside of the show, you just can’t discuss what’s going on in the villa.

“You can’t talk storyline,” Antigoni continued. “You can talk about yourself but you can’t be like, ‘I’m gonna pull Luca for a chat etc.’”

Charlie added: “It’s keeping the focus away from villa life.”

The Love Islanders now how to keep their chats off-air
The Love Islanders now how to keep their chats off-air. Picture: ITV2

Antigoni and Charlie were dumped when their co-stars voted them off the island after they and four other islanders received the fewest votes when the public were asked to vote for their favourites.

They were each in the villa for around a week, getting dumped before the girls were sent to Casa Amor for the ultimate relationship test.

The islanders are tasked with the decision to ‘stick or twist’ after a few days away from their partner.

