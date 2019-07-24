WATCH: Anna Vakili's Sister Takes To Instagram To Slam Jordan For Grafting India

24 July 2019, 10:36

After Jordan admitted he had feelings for India, Anna Vakili's sister called him out as a game-playing "Shrek lookalike".

Anna Vakili's sister, Mandi, has shared several Instagram Stories to her 107k followers, slamming Jordan for moving on to India in Love Island.

After Anna caught Jordan grafting India, Mandi Vakili called out Jordan Hames, saying "I can't even f***ing believe that this 23-year-old f***ing Shrek lookalike has been playing a game with Anna this whole f***ing time.

Anna confronted Jordan after he was caught talking to India
Picture: ITV2

"He's been lying through the gaps in his f***ing teeth this whole time," continued Mandi, who called him out for faking his feelings towards Anna in an attempt to make it to the show's final.

She went on to question his motives, saying "Why would you ask someone to be your girlfriend if you even have that doubt in your mind that your head might turn?

"Two days later you realise you fancy a girl that's already been there the whole f***ing time?" ranted Mandi, supporting her sister.

In the episode of Love Island, which aired on Tuesday, 23 July 2019, Curtis confessed to Maura that Jordan admitted he was "unsure" about Anna, and has feelings for India.

Jordan admitted he had feelings towards India on Love Island
Picture: ITV2

Anna later approached Jordan, saying "What kind of guy asks a girl to be their girlfriend, and two days later the crack on with another girl?"

