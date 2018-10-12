Love Island's Amber Davies Has Landed A TV Show Following Her Journey To The West End

12 October 2018, 12:46

Amber Davies is set to have her own show, following her journey from 'reality' to the West End in 9-5 The Musical, and we literally can't wait for a BTS peek at the Love Island's star first musical venture.

Love Island's Amber Davies has her sights set on the West End after being cast in the Dolly Parton inspired '9-5 The Musical' and has just announced we'll be able to follow her journey to the stage as she's filming her own reality show for it!

WATCH: Amber Davies Confirmed To Star In West End Musical Of Dolly Parton's 9 To 5

The 21-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about landing the West End role, saying she missed performing for people when turning to Love Island, and admitting she turned down a role in Hairspray to appear on the dating show.

She then confirmed the TV show on her Twitter, tweeting: "So happy to announce I have my own show coming on @ITVBe early next year following my journey from Reality to the West End eeeeekkk".

After teasing she had a 'big announcement' to make, Amber finally broke the news, revealing the show will follow her preparing for the role, and is the latest Love Islander to land their own show, with Dani Dyer revealing she's also working on a reality show.

A whole host of Amber's famous friends have rushed to congratulate the reality star, turned musical theatre performer, from former TOWIE star Mario Falcone, to fellow islander Olivia Buckland, who's wedding to co-star Alex Bowen was also turned into TV show to allow fans into their big day.

Amber also revealed she's already met the icon that is Dolly Parton in the flesh, and says the country singer was completely 'normal' and 'warm' with her, admitting she was 'shaking' throughout the encounter. No pressure for the big show then, Amb!

