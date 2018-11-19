Love Island’s Amber Davies Reveals Her Drink Was Spiked Causing Her To Collapse This Weekend

19 November 2018, 09:22 | Updated: 19 November 2018, 11:15

Amber Davies revealed her drink was spiked.
Amber Davies revealed her drink was spiked. Picture: Instagram

Diversity Perri's rumoured girlfriend Amber thanked the hospital that looked after her during her scary ordeal.

Love Island’s Amber Davies revealed that her drink was spiked over the weekend, causing her to collapse and be rushed to hospital.

The reality star took to Instagram to share the shocking news with fans, revealing that she suspected her drink had been spiked after she was seen stumbling and screaming in a pub carpark before collapsing.

She posted, “Thank you so much for all your kind words. Getting spiked is something I never thought would happen to me but I’m so grateful to be home and safe. 

“Thank you to my family and everyone who helped me, especially Glan Clwyd Hospital. Reminder to never leave your drink out of sight”.

Amber Davies shared the shocking news with fans.
Amber Davies shared the shocking news with fans. Picture: Instagram

Amber had been at the Plough Inn in North Wales, where staff called an ambulance and her mum also rushed to her aid.

A source told the tabloids, “At about 11.20 she was walking up and down the car park with a guy.

"She suddenly hit the floor. She was completely unconscious. People came out of the pub to help her and put her in the recovery position.

"She was screaming like she was in agony. Paramedics were asking people if she’d taken anything. But no one saw her taking drugs.”

Amber has since posted to thank fans for their kind words after the scary ordeal.

