Love Island 2019 Contestant ‘Threatening To Expose’ Show’s Secrets

14 August 2019, 10:55

An islander is said to be planning to "expose the show&squot;s secrets"
An islander is said to be planning to "expose the show's secrets". Picture: ITV2

A Love Island star from this year’s series is apparently “threatening to expose” the show’s behind-the-scenes secrets.

A Love Island 2019 contestant, whose identity is being kept under wraps, is reportedly threatening to expose the show’s “secrets”.

Love Island Winner Amber Gill FaceTimes The 1975’s Matty Healy As He Brands Her His ‘Idol’

According to the tabloids, an islander is claiming some of the cast were “unfairly forgotten” about and were cut out of key scenes which were aired.

The insider told the publication: “One of the stars of this series feel angry towards some of the other islanders and they’re threatening to expose the truth when their contract with ITV finishes.

“They say that arguments involving certain popular stars were not aired to keep them on the show while the cast of Casa Amor were forgotten about.

“This person says there are some fake couples and thinks it’s time for the fame-hungry and fake stars to be outed.”

They added: “It appears they’re on a mission to reveal all.”

It’s not the first time an islander has spoken out about the show, with Sherif Lanre giving a TV interview about why he was removed from the show just days after his shock exit.

The 20-year-old islander said: "I was mucking about with Molly-Mae and it’s been blown out of proportion. I accidentally caught her in the groin while I was playing about and went on to joke about it using some crude language which I don’t condone."

"In hindsight...that was against the rules and regulations set out before I went in there."

A former islander claims the Casa Amor contestants were "forgotten about"
A former islander claims the Casa Amor contestants were "forgotten about". Picture: ITV2

It was agreed between him and the producers that he should leave and reflecting on the incident which cost him his place on the hit dating show, he said he ‘should have been more aware’.

When asked about how the incident affected Molly-Mae, he claimed she ‘definitely wasn’t in pain’ or ‘injured’ and that when he left the villa they were on ‘good terms’.

Meanwhile, the islanders who reached the final of the show have been successful since leaving the show, with Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins quickly being snapped up for TV jobs.

Curtis is the receptionist on The Greatest Dancer’s new series, while Maura is an agony aunt on This Morning.

