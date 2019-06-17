Sherif Lanre Gives First Live TV Interview About Being Axed From Love Island

Sherif has appeared on TV to finally tell his story about why he was kicked out of Love Island after just nine days.

Love Island's Sherif Lanre given a TV interview going into detail over why he was removed from the show after just nine days in a TV interview with the BBC, saying he understands the play fight with Molly Mae Hague and the joke he made after it was against he rules.

The 20-year-old islander said: "I was mucking about with Molly-Mae and it’s been blown out of proportion. I accidentally caught her in the groin while I was playing about and went on to joke about it using some crude language which I don’t condone."

"In hindsight...that was against the rules and regulations set out before I went in there."

It was agreed between him and the producers that he should leave and reflecting on the incident which cost him his place on the hit dating show, he said he ‘should have been more aware’.

When asked about how the incident affected Molly-Mae, he claimed she ‘definitely wasn’t in pain’ or ‘injured’ and that when he left the villa they were on ‘good terms’.

He also gave an interview to a tabloid where he accused of producers of double standards for kicking him out, whilst another islander 'repeatedly used a racial slur' despite them having a zero tolerance policy about it.

Sherif told them: "There was one guy, who I will not name, who repeatedly used the N-word as he rapped in front of me."

"He said it two or three times and he was not pulled aside even though the code forbids racist language."

