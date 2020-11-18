'I'm A Celeb' Viewers Notice Coded Conversations Proving Camp Mates Know Secret Information

18 November 2020, 11:37

'I'm A Celeb' viewers noticed Shane Richie talking in a code to other camp mates and they think the celebrities may know more than they're letting on.

I'm A Celebrity viewers are convinced the camp mates know more than they should after noticing a coded conversation about 'surprise' new arrivals before they were introduced to them on Tuesday's episode.

Holly Arnold Introduced Herself As MBE & 'I'm A Celeb' Viewers Are Roasting Her

'I'm A Celeb' viewers notice Shane Richie talking in 'code'
'I'm A Celeb' viewers notice Shane Richie talking in 'code'. Picture: Shuttershock

Audiences suspicions were raised when a seemingly coded conversation took place following an announcement to the camp.

As Ant and Dec entered the castle dwelling to tell the celebrities they were all partaking in the upcoming 'Stage Fright' trial, the presenters had told everyone watching at home about a secret twist, separately.

They revealed to us it would, in fact, be the two new camp mates taking part in the trial, Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall- but the camp mates weren't supposed to be aware of this at the time.

That is, however, until soap veteran Shane Richie was heard whispering to the other camp mates:

"It's R and R."

"We've got the night off."

Naturally, viewers rushed to Twitter to ask just how the camp mates knew about an upcoming twist before it had been revealed to them, joking the Eastenders star was about to land himself in hot water with producers.

So, this year's bunch have basically proven they already knew who the secret additions were going to be, but their names have been floating around in the press for a couple of weeks now.

However, how they knew they wouldn't be doing the trial remains a mystery!

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

West End legend Ruthie Henshall joins 'I'm A Celeb' 2020

'I'm A Celebrity's' Ruthie Henshall: Age, Musical Theatre Career, Net Worth & Marriage Revealed
'I'm A Celebrity' gets highest viewership in seven years

'I'm A Celeb' Get Highest Viewing Figures In Seven Years Thanks To Lockdown
Dec often makes jokes about his height on I'm A Celebrity. But how tall is he?

How Tall Is Dec From Ant & Dec? I'm A Celebrity Host's Height Revealed
Russell Watson's age, net worth and wife revealed.

I'm A Celebrity: Russell Watson Age, Net Worth & Wife Revealed
Beverley Callard left fans feeling 'cheated' when she failed to reveal she was vegan before the eating trial.

I’m A Celebrity Fans Fuming With Beverley Callard For Not Revealing She Is Vegan Before Eating Trial
Mo Farah ate rabbit on 'I'm A Celeb' and everyone assumed he was vegetarian

What Is Mo Farah's Diet & Does The 'I'm A Celeb' Contestant Eat Meat?

Hot On Capital

Jade Thirlwall shared the cryptic post a day after it was announced Jesy Nelson is taking an 'extended break'.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Shares Cryptic Jesy Nelson Post After It's Revealed Singer Is Taking 'Extended Break'
Jesy Nelson missed The Search final and the EMAs

Where Is Jesy Nelson From Little Mix?

Emma Corrin reveals Harry Styles's dog sitting mishap

Harry Styles Dog Sat For 'The Crown's' Emma Corrin & It Didn't Go Well
Jesy Nelson is having time off from Little Mix for ‘private medical reasons’.

Little Mix Release Official Statement About Jesy Nelson

Taylor Swift's middle name has been revealed.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Middle Name And Why?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum Debbie has slammed the record label.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Mum Slams Record Label Over ‘Confetti’ Album Promotion

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Ant & Dec reveal their tiring 'I'm A Celebrity' schedule

Ant & Dec's Gruelling 'I'm A Celeb' Schedule Revealed As They Wrap At 1AM
/Giovanna Fletcher and Shane Richie have been sending secret signals to their families. But what do they mean?

I’m A Celebrity’s Giovanna Fletcher & Shane Richie Caught Sending Secret Signals To Families
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton reunited on Monday night.

Harry Potter Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint & Tom Felton Reunite For '19 Years Later’ Party
Jessica Plummer's age, partner and daughter revealed.

Jessica Plummer: Age, Partner And Daughter Revealed

Shane Richie's son is in a band signed to Scooter Braun's record label.

What Band Is Shane Richie’s Son In?

Giovanna Fletcher spawns drinking game with 'knickers' comments

Giovanna Fletcher Roasted For Endless 'Knickers' Comments On I'm A Celeb