I'm A Celeb: Fans Are Deliberately Voting For James McVey To Do A Trial So He Gets More Screen-Time

22 November 2018, 10:29

James McVey's fans are rallying to get him more screen-time on I'm A Celeb
James McVey's fans are rallying to get him more screen-time on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

James McVey's fans have planned to nominate him for a Bushtucker Trial in I'm A Celebrity... so he gets more air time.

The Vamps' fandom are pleading for James McVey to tackle his first Bushtucker Trial during his stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! so he gets more air time.

The 'All Night' guitarist is yet to do a trial on the reality show and has expressed his desire to do one.

Fans have taken to Twitter to rally together and vote for James McVey to do a Bushtucker Trial, as it would seemingly be the best option to give him more time to appear on the show.

This comes after the show received complaints that Hollyoaks actor, Malique Thompson-Dwyer, wasn't seen enough on the show.

One of James' fans wrote "I’ve voted 5 times for James to do a trial because I need to see that," while another said "IM DESPERATE FOR JAMES TO DO A TRIAL."

If you could shove James in a tank full of snakes and creepy-crawlies, that'd be great. It's what the people want.

