I'm A Celeb Sparks Complaints Over Ian Wright's 'Impossible' Bushtucker Trial

1 December 2019, 22:38 | Updated: 1 December 2019, 22:51

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! viewers have branded Ian Wright's Bushtucker Trial 'unfair', after the football legend struggled to untie knots to win stars whilst in the Hell-Evator.

Ian Wright faced another tough Bushtucker Trial during Sunday night's I'm A Celeb but some viewers have complained that the task was made too difficult to win all the stars on offer.

The former Arsenal star had to navigate his way around three different levels of a secret bunker. Each time the lift stopped, Ian had to get out and search for stars, with each worth a meal for camp.

> I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell And Cliff Parisi Clash Over Bushtucker Trial As Tensions Rise In Camp

Ian managed to find the stars with relative ease but struggled to undo the knots tied to them, as he came face-to-face with jungle creatures including rats, toads and a large crocodile.

After completing the trial to win seven stars for camp, Ian was furious at how he'd struggled with the knots. "Them knots, come on man," complained Ian to Ant and Dec - even mentioning that he wanted to meet the person who had tied them.

Ian Wright during Sunday night's Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Ian Wright during Sunday night's Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Picture: ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

A number of I'm A Celeb viewers took to Twitter in support of the jungle contestant, branding the trial 'unfair'.

"Ok, I’m serious... #ImACeleb really needs to another way to make trials more challenging instead of using knots all the time. It’s just frustrating and boring to watch someone undoing knots all the way through," wrote one fan.

"Way too many knots in this challenge the #Hellevator. Ian's trying but it's another impossible task to get all of the stars," commented another on social media.

Another viewer tweeted: "Not a fan of Ian but for once I have to agree with him there was way too many knots to get through in tonight’s trial, it’s like they want the celebs to fail?"

Andrew Maxwell became the second celebrity to leave camp during Sunday's episode. The Irish comedian was voted out by the public vote, joining radio DJ Adele Roberts as the first casualties of this year's series.

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp is among the celebrities who are still left in the jungle, along with reality star Caitlyn Jenner, ex-rugby player James Haskell, Smooth Radio presenter Kate Garraway and EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa.

The final of I'm A Celebrity is expected to be next Sunday (8th December), though ITV are yet to confirm the date. I'm A Celebrity continues every night this week at 9pm on ITV.

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp - weekday mornings from 6am on Capital

> Download the Capital app to keep up to date with I'm A Celeb

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

The pair clashed over a disagreement about the latest Bushtucker Trial.

I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell And Cliff Parisi Clash Over Bushtucker Trial As Tensions Rise In Camp
Martin and Shirlie Kemp read Roman's dirty Twitter mentions

WATCH: Roman Kemp's Mum And Dad Read His Thirstiest, Dirtiest Tweets

Shows & Presenters

James Haskell caused a stir on social media after mocking Ian Wright on I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celeb: James Haskell's ‘Disgusting’ Disability Comment Leads To Floods Of Complaints
James Haskell & Ian Wright accused of 'ruining Christmas'

James Haskell & Ian Wright Accused Of 'Ruining Christmas' After Spilling Secrets On I'm A Celeb
How long is I'm A Celeb on for?

'I'm A Celebrity' Final Date: When is The Last Episode Of The Series
Cliff Parisi was seen smoking inside the jungle camp

I’m A Celeb Viewers Baffled To See Cliff Parisi Smoking In The Jungle

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles unveils confusing new accent

Harry Styles Confuses Fans With American Accent During Interview With Zane Lowe

Harry Styles

X Factor's 'The Band' and Little Mix's 'The Search' will both air in 2020

Simon Cowell's X Factor: The Band Start Date Revealed As Show Is Set To Rival Little Mix’s The Search

Little Mix

Rita Ora is starring in the Oliver Twist remake

Oliver Twist Release Date & Cast: Rita Ora Plays Artful Dodger In Star-Studded Reboot
Jay-Z was going to be on 'Take Me Back To London' with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran

Stormzy Turned Down Jay-Z Collaboration On ‘Take Me Back To London’
Ariana Grande spent thanksgiving with both her parents

Ariana Grande Spends Thanksgiving With Both Parents For First Time In 18 Years

Ariana Grande

Stormzy is going on a huge world tour after the release of his second album

Stormzy 2020 World Tour: Tickets, Dates & Everything You Need To Know

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Jacqueline Jossa gushed about the first time she met Dan Osborne

I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa Opens Up About Her Relationship With Dan Osborne After Cheating Claims
Caitlyn Jenner said on I'm A Celeb that she had 20 grandchildren

Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter
Dan Osborne has been cheering on wife Jacqueline Jossa in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle jungle

Who Is I'm A Celeb Star Jacqueline Jossa's TOWIE Husband Dan Osborne?
I'm A Celeb viewers are loving 'national treasure' Andy Whyment

I'm A Celeb Viewers Love 'National Treasure' Andy Whyment & Others Feel Sorry For Him
Im A Celeb has announced a new take on a Bushtucker trial

What Is I’m A Celeb’s First Ever ‘Reckoning’ Trial? ‘Sinister Circus’ Sees Roman Kemp & Jacqueline Jossa Set To Compete
Kendall Jenner hit back at fans who called her out for not supporting her dad

Kendall Jenner Finally Speaks Out On Caitlyn's I'm A Celeb Stint By Sharing Emotional Message For Her Dad