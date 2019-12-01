I'm A Celeb Sparks Complaints Over Ian Wright's 'Impossible' Bushtucker Trial

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! viewers have branded Ian Wright's Bushtucker Trial 'unfair', after the football legend struggled to untie knots to win stars whilst in the Hell-Evator.

Ian Wright faced another tough Bushtucker Trial during Sunday night's I'm A Celeb but some viewers have complained that the task was made too difficult to win all the stars on offer.

The former Arsenal star had to navigate his way around three different levels of a secret bunker. Each time the lift stopped, Ian had to get out and search for stars, with each worth a meal for camp.

Ian managed to find the stars with relative ease but struggled to undo the knots tied to them, as he came face-to-face with jungle creatures including rats, toads and a large crocodile.

After completing the trial to win seven stars for camp, Ian was furious at how he'd struggled with the knots. "Them knots, come on man," complained Ian to Ant and Dec - even mentioning that he wanted to meet the person who had tied them.

Ian Wright during Sunday night's Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Picture: ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

A number of I'm A Celeb viewers took to Twitter in support of the jungle contestant, branding the trial 'unfair'.

"Ok, I’m serious... #ImACeleb really needs to another way to make trials more challenging instead of using knots all the time. It’s just frustrating and boring to watch someone undoing knots all the way through," wrote one fan.

There's no denying @imacelebrity like setting some of them up to fail for drama! Way too many knots there! #imaceleb2019 #imaceleb — Claire h13 (@autismgrowingup) December 1, 2019

"Way too many knots in this challenge the #Hellevator. Ian's trying but it's another impossible task to get all of the stars," commented another on social media.

Another viewer tweeted: "Not a fan of Ian but for once I have to agree with him there was way too many knots to get through in tonight’s trial, it’s like they want the celebs to fail?"

This is unfair as. How can anyone be expected to undo all they knots in next to no time? #imaceleb — David Anderson (@spexonthebeach) December 1, 2019

These bushtucker trials are stupid how the hell do they expect them to win stars with all them knots #ImACeleb @antanddec — Robbie Carthy (@CarthyRobbie) December 1, 2019

Andrew Maxwell became the second celebrity to leave camp during Sunday's episode. The Irish comedian was voted out by the public vote, joining radio DJ Adele Roberts as the first casualties of this year's series.

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp is among the celebrities who are still left in the jungle, along with reality star Caitlyn Jenner, ex-rugby player James Haskell, Smooth Radio presenter Kate Garraway and EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa.

The final of I'm A Celebrity is expected to be next Sunday (8th December), though ITV are yet to confirm the date. I'm A Celebrity continues every night this week at 9pm on ITV.

