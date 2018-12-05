I’m A Celeb Viewers Are Calling For Anne Hegarty & John Barrowman To Be Booted Off The Show

Fans are worried they'll both be ruled out of the final trial on medical grounds. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here viewers are calling for Anne Hegarty and John Barrowman to be booted off the ITV show because they’re ‘worried’ they’ll be unable to take part in the final trial.

Every year, the I'm A Celeb finalists take on the Celebrity Cyclone and it’s the highlight of the series.

Unlike the other Bushtucker Trials, the Celebrity Cyclone doesn’t involve creepy crawlies, but it still looks pretty difficult.

Basically, the celebs have to pick up four giant stars and then battle the elements (there’s fire, wind and bucket loads of water) to get them to their targets.

However, fans are worried the iconic trial won’t go ahead this year if Anne and John make it to the final as they’ll both be ruled out on medical grounds.

Anne has been ruled out of several trials due to medical reasons and John very recently sustained an injury to his ankle which forced him to temporarily leave camp.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I’m not being sly but we do need to get Anne out before the final bc is she even gonna be ruled IN for celebrity cyclone? #imaceleb.”

Another added: “So what happens if John and Anne make the final and can't do the Celebrity Cyclone for their respective medical reasons?!”

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see!