I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2018 Voting Figures Revealed - See Who The Most Popular Star Was

11 December 2018, 10:57

Harry Redknapp Wins I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2018
Harry Redknapp Wins I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2018. Picture: Getty

ITV has released the full voting stats for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and the voters loved Harry from the start.

Everyone should know by now that Harry Redknapp was crowned King of the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Jungle. As always, ITV has released the full voting statistics for this year’s series.

Harry Redknapp Is Crowned The King Of This Year's I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Stats show an audience of over 11 million viewers tuned into the I’m A Celeb final on Sunday (Dec 9) as Harry was announced as the first Jungle King since 2014.

As the series came to an end, ITV reveals that Harry racked up a whopping 68.95% of the final vote.

The football manager beat actress Emily Atack who finished runner-up, and third placed John Barrowman.

Harry’s victory was never in doubt as the voting breakdown confirms that Harry topped votes throughout the series.

It's been a big season for I'm A Celeb after breaking viewing records despite replacing usual host, Ant McPartlin with Holly Willoughby.

Until next year!

