I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2018 Voting Figures Revealed - See Who The Most Popular Star Was
11 December 2018, 10:57
ITV has released the full voting stats for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and the voters loved Harry from the start.
Everyone should know by now that Harry Redknapp was crowned King of the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Jungle. As always, ITV has released the full voting statistics for this year’s series.
Harry Redknapp Is Crowned The King Of This Year's I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.
Stats show an audience of over 11 million viewers tuned into the I’m A Celeb final on Sunday (Dec 9) as Harry was announced as the first Jungle King since 2014.
For the first time since 2014, we have a Jungle King! Congratulations Harry. #ImACeleb #ImACelebFinal pic.twitter.com/oZIxIfxt62— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 9, 2018
As the series came to an end, ITV reveals that Harry racked up a whopping 68.95% of the final vote.
The football manager beat actress Emily Atack who finished runner-up, and third placed John Barrowman.
Harry’s victory was never in doubt as the voting breakdown confirms that Harry topped votes throughout the series.
It's been a big season for I'm A Celeb after breaking viewing records despite replacing usual host, Ant McPartlin with Holly Willoughby.
Until next year!