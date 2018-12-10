Harry Redknapp Is Crowned The King Of This Year's I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Harry Redknapp wins I'm A Celeb 2018. Picture: Youtube/Shuttershock

Harry Redknapp has been crowned King of the Jungle in this years I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Beating fellow camp finalists Emily Atack and John Barrowman, Harry Redknapp has been named the King of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Jungle.

Harry, who admitted he had never watched the ITV show before entering the camp, said: “I’m amazed I survived three weeks.”

He’s been an unforgettable Campmate, and a true Jungle legend. Harry Redknapp is your 2018 King of the Jungle! #ImACeleb #ImACelebFinal pic.twitter.com/cEkTDD2s6N — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 9, 2018

“Sleeping was horrendous,” he admitted

"Everyone in there was great. That’s what made it for me,” he added.

When arriving at the camp he feared he would have nothing in common with fellow campers but sang their praises as he joked: “They’ve pulled me up hills, they’ve dragged me through the waters.”

During the series, Harry struggled with eating and sleeping after it was reported he’d lost his sense of smell.

Watching from home, son Jamie Redknapp jumped for joy as his dad was announced the winner.

Jamie posted a cute reaction on Instagram, captioning the post: "I never thought I'd say this but I'm so proud to have my dad as the king of the jungle. We love you! Now come home please, we all miss you!!"

Runner-up Emily Atack said she was “honoured” to have come second to the former football manager, who she called a “worthy winner”.

She kept us entertained with endless silliness, and has been on a massive Jungle journey. @EmAtack has finished in second place! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/BoS3rdWdMw — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 9, 2018

Harry was named favourite to win the series from the start.

